MATCHDAY: Valencia can jump to 4th in Spanish league

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains confident they have plenty of time to catch Manchester City The defending Premier League champions could open up a 12-point gap over their rivals with victory over Arsenal on Saturday but Klopp’s side could halve that as they have two matches in hand.One of those is against fellow chasers Chelsea on Sunday but the Reds boss does not believe his players have to worry too much at this point as the decisive moment in the title race is still a couple of months away.“If we had won against Leicester (they suffered their second defeat of...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO