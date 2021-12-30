ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

MATCHDAY: Valencia can jump to 4th in Spanish league

 4 days ago

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

SPAIN

Valencia has the chance to jump to fourth place in the Spanish league when it hosts Espanyol in the only game taking place in Europe’s top five leagues. Valencia is currently eighth, level on points with Barcelona, and a win would move Valencia one point ahead of fourth-place Rayo Vallecano. Midtable Espanyol has 23 points from 18 games.

