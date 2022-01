One of the coolest gaming-themed gifts I’ve seen this year. Christmas presents from grandparents can be a little bit hit or miss, in my experience. Sometimes it’s something homemade that you really want to appreciate, but you know you’re never going to use it again. Sometimes, your parent just intervenes and tells them exactly what to get, which won’t make for a good surprise, but hey, at least you’ll like it. Then, there’s the rare occasion where they just nail it, which is exactly what happened for Reddit user u/drummerboy441 when his grandma made him an artful cross-stitch of all of the songs from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

HOBBIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO