Demand for new farm equipment outweighs current supplies

For the 13th month, the Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index remained above growth neutral, according to its December survey of bank CEOs in rural areas. The survey, www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook, represents an early snapshot of the economy of 10 rural agriculturally and energy-dependent states—Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The RMI gives the most current real-time analysis of the rural economy. The survey was released Dec. 15.
