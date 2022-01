BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball team's next two games, including Cat-Griz, have been postponed because of COVID-19, MSU announced Monday. The Bobcats were scheduled to host Idaho at 7 p.m. Thursday and Montana at 1 p.m. Sunday but will be pushing them back "due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bobcat program," as MSU phrased it in a press release. Makeup dates for the pair of Big Sky games at Worthington Arena are to be determined. Tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled dates, per MSU.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO