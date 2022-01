MOUNT PLEASANT – A Racine man was allegedly passed out in a Taco Bell parking lot with marijuana and ecstasy in the car he allegedly sold. Nathaniel W. Christian, 21, of 400 block on Seventh Street, has been charged with seven bail bail charges, possession with intent to deliver other Schedule I controlled substances between 10 and 50 grams, possession with intent to narcotics supply and possession with intent to supply / distribute / manufacture THC less than or equal to 200 grams and an offense count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

