CULLMAN, Ala. – Well, here we are, we have made it to the conclusion of 2021 and as we’re introduced to 2022, we might as well crack open a new book or two. I know somebody’s New Year’s resolution had to be to read more. So, without any further ado, I give you She Reads’ 2022 Recommended Reading List. We are starting off with “Fiona and Jane” by Jean Chen Ho, which will be available January 4, 2022. This novel was recommended by fortune.com and is set across Los Angeles, Taiwan and New York. In these many places, Jean Chen Ho’s debut...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO