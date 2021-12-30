Devin Singletary: "Fire Under Us is Still the Same"

Buffalo running back Devin Singletary played a key role in Sunday’s playoff-clinching 29-15 win over Atlanta. And it was one of his biggest NFL performances to date. The third-year pro out of Florida Atlantic ran for 110 yards on 23 carries with 2 TDs as the Bills had a season-high 233 yards on the ground. His multiple scores in a game and 110 yards were career firsts, and it marked the third consecutive game in which he’s run for a TD, which is his longest streak since breaking into the league.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO