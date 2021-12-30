ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin Singletary: "Fire Under Us is Still the Same"

the buffalo bills
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBills running back, Devin Singletary addressed the media following practice on...

www.buffalobills.com

[BN] Blitz: How Devin Singletary produced one of Sean McDermott's favorite plays

How Devin Singletary's determination produced one of Sean McDermott's favorite plays of the year. Now in his third season with the Bills, running back Devin Singletary is finally showing signs of consistency that the Bills have been looking for for a few seasons. Of course, there have been signs that...
Devin Singletary was ‘an animal’ vs. Falcons; Bills find run game just in time for playoff push

Josh Allen had just thrown his third interception of the game and his Buffalo Bills were losing to an Atlanta Falcons team that hasn’t beaten a team this season with a record better than .500. The passing game was ineffective and the Bills (10-6) were left to rely on a run game that’s yielded only two 100-yard games from a running back since Brandon Beane drafted Josh Allen 7th overall in 2018.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Devin Singletary feels hard work 'is paying off' with recent surge

Buffalo running back Devin Singletary played a key role in Sunday’s playoff-clinching 29-15 win over Atlanta. And it was one of his biggest NFL performances to date. The third-year pro out of Florida Atlantic ran for 110 yards on 23 carries with 2 TDs as the Bills had a season-high 233 yards on the ground. His multiple scores in a game and 110 yards were career firsts, and it marked the third consecutive game in which he’s run for a TD, which is his longest streak since breaking into the league.
WKBW-TV

RB Devin Singletary surpasses 100 rushing yards for first time this season in win over Falcons

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — In an offense that typically relies on the pass game, running back Devin Singletary has given his coaches a reason to give him the ball more. "Devin was an animal in a few series there which I thought was a great momentum boost to our team," head coach Sean McDermott said after the game. "It brings to the surface our two-dimensional offense. That type of offense is hard to defend."
the buffalo bills

Josh Allen and Devin Singletary: "Every Game is a Playoff Game Now"

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen and Running Back Devin Singletary address the media following the Bills 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Topics include: how Singletary has become a big part of this offense, what it means to have a running game emerge this late in the season, how this organization has improved so drastically the last few years, and what has lead to the increased production in the red zone.
the buffalo bills

Top 3 things we learned from Bills vs. Falcons | Week 17

It has been said by many an NFL analyst that no NFL club is more quarterback-centric than the Bills. Many outside observers believe that unless Josh Allen plays his level best that Buffalo could struggle at times to win games. On Sunday, with their quarterback a victim of three interceptions on consecutive possessions that turned a nine-point lead into a one-point deficit, Buffalo turned to its primary back.
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
FanSided

2 Cowboys coaches going in different directions with Jaguars HC Job

Dec. 28 was the first day that NFL teams could contact assistant coaches from other organizations to fill any head coaching vacancies. The Jacksonville Jaguars did not waste any time requesting to speak with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn early that morning. This is...
