We are heading towards the end of the college football bowl season. The long journey is coming to a close but before we get to the national title game one of the best days in all of college football is here. It’s New Year’s Day and that means a day full of some great college football games. For the Big 12, it is the Fiesta Bowl and Sugar Bowl, but before we get to Baylor, it’s Oklahoma State’s turn as they take on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Here are my five thoughts on Oklahoma State’s Fiesta Bowl win.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO