ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Chris Sabin Shares His Thoughts on the Forbidden Door, Wants One More MCMG vs. Young Bucks Match

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The Generation of Wrestling podcast recently spoke to Chris Sabin this week ahead of his Impact Hard to Kill matchup against Jonathan Gresham. Sabin will challenge Gresham for the classic ROH title at the upcoming PPV event on Saturday, January 8. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chris...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tyron Woodley’s trainer reveals shocking truth about KO loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley’s trainer has made an eye-opening revelation regarding one of the most talked about issues involving the knockout loss to Jake Paul. The rematch between YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the biggest fights that happened in the past year. The fight ended with Paul clearly knocking out Woodley with a hard right hook that landed straight to the former MMA champ’s chin.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Gresham
Person
The Young Bucks
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Chris Sabin
411mania.com

WWE Announces Injury to Drew McIntyre at Day 1

WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions after being attacked by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss backstage following his win over Moss at WWE Day 1. “INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff...
WWE
411mania.com

Highlights of RAW Tag Team Title Match At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta, defeating the Street Profits after a back-and-forth match. The champions, Randy Orton and Riddle, had Migos in their corner for the match. Migos would sit at commentary and watch the match. The match itself went back and forth but eventually Orton managed to pin Montez Ford with the RKO.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Wins WWE Championship At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

Brock Lesnar wasn’t even announced for the WWE Championship match until the last minute, but now he’s the new WWE Champion. Lesnar was added to the match when his Universal title match was cancelled following Roman Reigns’ testing positive for COVID-19. The match didn’t go very long, as all of the wrestlers traded big move after big move after big move. But eventually, Big E laid out Bobby Lashley with the Big Ending, only to immediately get hit with the F5 from Lesnar and pinned.
WWE
411mania.com

Sanders’ AEW Rampage 12.31.21 Review

If it’s Friday it means one thing! I’m Lee Sanders and this is your AEW RAMPAGE recap and review. No plugs this week as I just wish for everyone to be safe and have a fun New Year’s Weekend. Also, Rest In Peace to a legend that gave me, you, our parents, and grandparents laughs for so many decades, Betty White.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Motor City Machine Guns
thecomeback.com

Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19, won’t compete on WWE Day 1 PPV, with Brock Lesnar joining five-way match instead

COVID-19 positives have caused plenty of cancellations and postponements, including of entire tournaments, and the latest notable one comes in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hours ahead of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns (seen above at a Nov. 21 WWE Survivor Series event) tested positive for COVID-19, removing him from the event and leading his scheduled opponent (Brock Lesnar) to instead join a five-way match:
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens on How He Walked Away a Winner at WWE Day 1

– While Kevin Owens came up short in the 5-Way WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1, he explained in response to a fan on Twitter how he really walked away winner in the match. You can view his comments below. When asked by a fan if he won at...
WWE
411mania.com

Edge Defeats The Miz At WWE Day 1, Beth Phoenix Makes Surprise Appearance (Pics, Video)

Edge defeated The Miz at WWE Day 1, with his wife Beth Phoenix coming out to keep Maryse from interfering on Miz’s behalf. The match went around twenty minutes and it looked like Maryse might help Miz win, but Phoenix came out to chase her off. The Miz was then distracted, which allowed Edge to get him and hit him with a spear for the pin. You can follow along with our Day 1 coverage here.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE Day 1 Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Day 1 Report. We are LIVE at State Farm Arena in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia on this New Year’s Day. We have late-breaking news that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, so Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match main event. Tonight’s PPV Kickoff Show on Peacock & WWE Network panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Edge vs. The Miz. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan followed by a backstage interview with the New Day. King Woods issues a proclamation that he and Sir Kofi will defeat the Usos to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and then get ready for the Kickoff Show match.
WWE
411mania.com

Sheamus Wins WWE Day 1 Kickoff Show Match, Ridge Holland Suffers Broken Nose (Pics, Clips)

Sheamus did it by himself, but he still defeated Cesaro and Ricochet at the WWE Day 1 Kickoff show tonight. The match was a tag team match involving Ridge Holland, but Holland was removed from the match early on. Holland suffered a broken nose in the match when Ricochet attempted what looked to be a standing 450 splash and his knee came down on Holland’s face. He was busted open immediately and tagged out to Sheamus, and WWE’s medical staff then removed him from the match. The broken nose was then confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary. Sheamus eventually took out Ricochet and then pinned Cesaro with the Brogue Kick. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Pulled From Match After Breaking Nose At Day 1 PPV

Today is the first day of 2022, and the stars of WWE are kicking the year off in a big way at the Day 1 pay-per-view. The action got started on the kickoff show with a tag team match which saw Cesaro and Ricochet team up to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland, but unfortunately for Holland he had to be pulled from the match.
WWE
411mania.com

Attendance Revealed For WWE Day 1

WWE Day 1 played to a sold-out audience, as the final attendance numbers revealed. On last night’s PPV, Michael Cole announced an attendance figure of 13,657 for the event. The State Farm Arena noted on Twitter that the show sold out, writing:. “ATLANTA!! Thank you for a sold out...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy