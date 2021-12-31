ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Rescue crews pull 22 people out of flooded Malibu campground

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

Rescue crews saved about 22 people and some pets from a Malibu campground early Thursday as heavy rains submerged a parking lot - and with it many vehicles in the area.

County urban search and rescue teams went into the Leo Carrillo State Park campgrounds multiple times to pull out adults, children and their pets as rushing water overwhelmed the area.

They helped about 22 people get safely out of the campgrounds around 4 a.m. The L.A. County Fire Department initially said about 50 people were rescued. There were no serious injuries reported.

