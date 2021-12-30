ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start your New Years Day with a hike

By Jacob Musselman jacob.musselman@reporter.net
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lx89m_0dZKXqW200
A New Years Day hike is a healthy way to start the year. Submitted photo

What better way to start 2022 off on a high note than to go on a hike at one of Indiana’s many state parks. Going on a New Years Day hike is a healthy way to start off 2022 and a chance to get outside and enjoy Indiana nature. Nearly all state parks and lakes, as well as some state forests, will offer hikes.

First Day Hikes started around 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation in Massachusetts. The guided hikes are organized by Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America’s State Parks. First Day Hikes will take place in all 50 states.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is now selling passes and parking permits for the 2022 season. The cost for an annual resident pass for residents is $50 while a nonresidential pass is $70. For Hoosiers ages 65 and older, passes are $25

Here’s a list of First Day Hikes around Indiana. A full list can be found at events.in.gov.

  • Brown County State Park - Going from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., this self-guided hike features several stops along the way, including a special hot chocolate stop. Participants should start at the Nature Center. The hike is 2 miles and should take about 90 minutes.
  • Clifty Falls State Park - Meet at the Clifty Shelter at 2 p.m. for a two-hour moderately rugged hike along Trail 8. This trail meanders along the west side of Clifty Creek and offers scenic views of the canyon below. Water and cookies will be provided before the hike. The restrooms at Clifty Shelter will be closed for the winter, so plan ahead.
  • Fort Harrison State Park - Meet at the Delaware Lake Shelter at 1 p.m. for a 2-mile, one-hour hike. Friends of Fort Harrison will be providing hot cocoa while supplies last.
  • Indiana Dunes State Park - Meet at the Indiana Dunes State Park Nature Center at 10 a.m. for a 90-minute hike on the 3-Dunes Challenge. Drinks, snacks, a campfire, and a 3-Dunes Challenge sticker will be provided by the Friends of the Indiana Dunes.
  • Lieber State Recreation Area - Join the naturalist for Lieber’s Sunset First Day Hike at 4:30 p.m. at Hilltop Shelter. Hike is a moderate 1.5-miles. Snacks and hot chocolate, and a campfire will be provided.
  • McCormick’s Creek State Park - Meet at Canyon Inn at 1 p.m. for registration for Winter Magic Photo Contest Hikes, which will begin at 2 p.m. Pick one of three different guided hikes. After the hikes, enter your photos and enjoy refreshments courtesy of Canyon Inn.
  • Monroe Lake - The ninth annual First Day Trail Run/Walk will take place at Fairfax State Recreation Area. Registration is from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. at Bay View Shelter and the untimed event starts at 3:30 p.m. Participants can choose from a 1.3, 2.9, or 3.7-mile course. Cost is $15 and includes a grab-n-go box meal, event patch, gift certificate, and an entry for prize drawing.
  • Mounds State Park - Meet at the Nature Center Front Porch before 5:30 p.m. for warm beverages. At 5:30 p.m. will be a .25-mile easy hike lasting about 45 minutes along an illuminated trail.
  • Shades State Park - Meet at the Hickory Shelter at 10:30 a.m. for this 1-mile moderate to rugged hike on Trail 1. Expert birder and park volunteer Alan Bruner will lead this hike, which includes Prospect Point, Silver Cascade Falls, and Devil's Punchbowl.
  • Tippecanoe River State Park - Meet at the Fire Tower parking lot at noon for this .5-mile hike to the tower.
  • Turkey Run State Park - Meet at 2 p.m. at the Turkey Run Inn for a guided hike through Turkey Hollow on Trail 6 and the Trail 7 loop.

