Real Housewives Tell-All Author Responds To Bethenny Frankel Slamming The Book As “Women Trashing Women”

By Kim Stempel
 4 days ago
Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel likes to keep everyone guessing. After surviving the divorce from hell , Bethenny no longer has to pay child support to her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy , for their daughter, Brynn Hoppy .

Bethenny is engaged to Paul Bernon , but she hinted that she might be single with a holiday Instagram post . The RHONY alum’s sweater read, “All My Jingle Ladies” and she wasn’t sporting her engagement rock. Bethenny confirmed that she was still engaged after her fans went wild and demanded to know if she was, once again, single.

In August of 2021, Bethenny shared that she wasn’t going to return to the franchise. But in December of 2021, Bethenny hinted on her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel , that she would consider joining the RHONY cast again . “If could there be some element of authenticity that I could cling onto. And not feel like I’m gonna go shoot for four months and make a f**kton of money,” she stated.

Bethenny dissed the gossipy Housewives book , Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It by Dave Quinn . Bethenny slammed the tell-all, tweeting “I think we need more stories about women trashing women. Or… we can publish a book about it? Is that a good idea? #2021 PS. I’ve had my regrettable moments but capitalizing on our weaknesses?” She added, “That’s ‘rich’. Literally #WomenSupportingWomen lol.” Bethenny is no stranger to bashing other women. Just saying.

Bethenny also pondered just how much money was going into Andy Cohen’s pocket from the book. “No clue. I vaguely remember being approached about it & taking a hard left… but I don’t know. It just keeps coming up,” Bethenny tweeted . “Yay for them but every day from me to Carole [Radziwill] to Kelly [Bensimon] to Teresa [Giudice] to Danielle [Staub] to Heather [Thomson] to Sonja [Morgan] etc. Nobody gets out without paying the bill…”

So, you can imagine how thrilled Bethenny was when her nemesis Carole claimed in the book that Bethenny allegedly set up the photo of Luann de Lesseps’ then-fiancé, Tom D’Agostino , kissing another woman. Carole said of Bethenny, “She certainly didn’t just happen to have a friend at the Regency at ten o’clock on a Tuesday night when Tom just happened to be there kissing some chick he used to bang.” Ramona Singer backed up Carole’s claim.

Bethenny revealed to Luann that Tom cheated while RHONY cameras were rolling. Luann went through with the wedding , but the couple decided to divorce just seven months later . Duh.

Of course, Bethenny hit back at the claims that she orchestrated the photo of Tom cheating. Bethenny explained on her podcast that a friend of hers from the Hamptons reached out to her and said that Tom was at the Regency. “It was the night before [ Tom D’Agostino ] and [ Luann de Lesseps ’] engagement party in Florida. [My friend] said, ‘Tom’s here with a woman,’ and she took a picture and sent it to me,’” Bethenny remarked.

“How could I set up a photo? Am I in a movie I’m casting?” the Skinnygirl mogul stated. “Like, ‘Hey Tom D’Agostino , I’d like to cast you in the role as cheater at the Regency Hotel’?” Bethenny also shaded Carole and Ramona’s credibility.

She commented, “That’s what really happened in the land of non lala psycho delusional PCP acid trip delusions.”

According to Reality Blurb!, author Dave Quinn shared his thoughts on Bethenny’s “women trashing women” comment on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s podcast, Two T’s in a Pod . “I’m like, ‘Didn’t you build your whole career on [ RHONY] putting women down?’” Tamra commented about Bethenny’s tweet. Wow. I actually agree with Tamra on this one.

“I certainly think a lot of people feel the same way that you do about that,” Dave responded. “I think Bethenny certainly had a view towards this that she’s trying to move on from that… My questions weren’t about putting people down,” he stated. “There were plenty of people who chose not to put anybody down.”

TELL US- HAVE YOU READ DAVE QUINN’S BOOK? IS IT ABOUT WOMEN BASHING OTHER WOMEN? IS TAMRA CORRECT ABOUT BETHENNY?

