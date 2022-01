As the weather turns cold and the snow starts to fall, we continue our quest to protect water quality in the Macatawa Watershed. Toward that end, it is important to know that some of the things we do in winter to keep roads, parking lots and sidewalks safe can also cause water pollution. Salt and sand are commonly used to melt ice and create traction, and both are significant water pollutants.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO