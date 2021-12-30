ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Robeson Community College Offering Firefighter Training

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobeson Community College will be offering two fire academy options beginning next month. A full-time day program and part-time night program...

www.wfxb.com

WKMI

Kellogg Community College: Money Made Easier For Students

New and returning students at Kellogg Community College will have an easier time applying for more financial aid. Although scholarships are available every semester, KCC announced on Monday that prospective students can skip a trip or two and apply entirely online. A variety of scholarships are available to students based on financial need, academic achievement or based on field of study. Applications are available on the KCC website.
WBTV

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Pfeiffer University announce completion partnership to offer guaranteed admission for transfer students

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students will soon be able to take advantage of guaranteed admission to Pfeiffer University, thanks to a new bilateral articulation agreement between the two institutions. The agreement was signed by leaders from both schools during a recent meeting of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees, and students may apply for transfer beginning in Spring 2022.
westbendnews.net

Northwest State Community College Recognize Nursing Graduates

Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing division graduates at a recent pre-Commencement ceremony in the following areas: Practical Nursing (PN), LPN to RN Advanced Standing, and Registered Nursing (RN). Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) and enter directly into the...
cortlandvoice.com

Tompkins Cortland Community College Wins Millions in Grants

Press release from Tompkins Cortland Community College. Tompkins Cortland Community College has been awarded more than $3.4 million in New York State Workforce Development Initiative grants. A SUNY 2020 Grant of $3.12 million will support an upgrade to the College’s STEM laboratory space on the Dryden campus. The College has also received a $289,500 SUNY Next Generation Job Linkage grant to hire faculty and expand the curriculum in the area of applied science and technology. Combined the two grants will allow the College to create new offerings, including micro-credentials, in areas of demand locally. The grants will allow for a better learning experience for students while also allowing the College to provide greater support to local business partners. Renovation work, starting with hiring an architect, will begin during the spring semester.
nny360.com

Cruisin’ the Campus returns with community offerings

OSWEGO - Due to the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the community, SUNY Oswego is modifying activities related to its Cruisin’ the Campus schedule through Jan. 22. While the surge has canceled some planned indoor activities, a wide range of events at Rice Creek Field Station and among Laker athletic teams will still welcome visitors.
kanecountyconnects.com

IDPH Offers Additional COVID Testing Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Elgin Community College

On Tuesday (Dec. 21, 2021) IDPH/SHIELD is offering additional community testing sites ahead of the holidays — including a location at Elgin Community College. Community-based testing sites will be closed on Dec. 24-25, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022. Many IDPH/SHIELD testing sited will be closed Dec. 24, 2021-Jan. 3,...
KWTX

College student ‘pays it forward’ to home community

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Toys and food were given away for free to dozens of families in Mexia. It was the second year the community rallied behind 22-year-old Davontre Henderson to put on a toy-and-food drive. Henderson is a native of the area and is currently a senior at Delta State University in Mississippi.
WDVM 25

2019 Volvo tractor donated to Hagerstown Community College

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — D.M. Bowman recently donated a 2019 Volvo tractor to Hagerstown Community College (HCC). Students in HCC’s commercial truck driver training program will operate the tractor. “D.M. Bowman is a lifetime partner with HCC, and proudly supports the college in career training of professional truck drivers,” said Mike Stevenson, HCC’s program coordinator. […]
Times-News

Column: Reflecting on 2021 at Blue Ridge Community College

I find that the holiday season is a natural time to pause and reflect. When looking back on this year, I’m reminded of just how tenuous and delicate our plans can be. And yet, I’m also encouraged by just how much we – and the community – have accomplished. These accomplishments are invaluable reminders of our resilience and commitment as an institution.
WZDX

Wallace State to offer free training to students

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Community College’s Adult Education Department, the Center for Career and Workforce Development and select programs on campus are teaming up, beginning in January, to offer free training to any student seeking specific skills to enter the workforce. Training is available in Automation Technician,...
NBC Connecticut

Gateway Community College Goes Remote For Rest of Week

Gateway Community College in New Haven is switching to remote operations for the rest of the week because of an uptick in Covid-19 cases across the state. College officials said the move to online operations is done out of an abundance of caution. All students and staff will be required...
hernandosun.com

Jersey College, Bravera Health combine to train nurses

Jersey College and Bravera Health have collaborated to establish a school of nursing at the Bravera Health Campus in Brooksville. Called the Jersey College Professional Nursing Program at Bravera Health Brooksville, the six-semester program leads to an associate of science degree in nursing (ASN). Course work is presented in a combination of classroom and laboratory settings that combine the teaching experience of a college and the clinical expertise of a hospital.
Liberal First

LPD offering Community Academy

The Community Academy serves to increase resident awareness of the function of the police department. Participants will learn about topics relative to the role of the police officer in their community. During a 15-week academy, residents are instructed on such topics as criminal law, Kansas traffic law, and investigations. Participants...
Eyewitness News

Middlesex Community College to operate virtually

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middlesex Community College (MxCC) will be virtual starting January 3 through Jan. 7. The campus will be closed to the public except for a few exceptions. These exceptions include:. The bookstore in Founders Hall will be open on a limited basis. Hours will be Monday...
KPLC TV

BECi offering $1,500 college scholarships

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. will be offering 15 one-year scholarships, valued at $1,500 each, to students who live within the BECi service area. Applicants must be a BECi member or a child or a legal ward of a BECi member who has been a member...
KEYC

Minnesota to offer free CNA training in January

The best way to avoid the wait is to go to your local DMV and get the tabs in person. Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota knows the importance of emerging kids in education. Greater Mankato Area United Way nears fundraising goal. Updated: 5 hours ago. The nonprofit announced that...
