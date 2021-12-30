Robeson Community College Offering Firefighter Training

Press release from Tompkins Cortland Community College. Tompkins Cortland Community College has been awarded more than $3.4 million in New York State Workforce Development Initiative grants. A SUNY 2020 Grant of $3.12 million will support an upgrade to the College’s STEM laboratory space on the Dryden campus. The College has also received a $289,500 SUNY Next Generation Job Linkage grant to hire faculty and expand the curriculum in the area of applied science and technology. Combined the two grants will allow the College to create new offerings, including micro-credentials, in areas of demand locally. The grants will allow for a better learning experience for students while also allowing the College to provide greater support to local business partners. Renovation work, starting with hiring an architect, will begin during the spring semester.

