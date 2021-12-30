‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Writers Explain How Those Guest Stars Had Input on Their Characters

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters last week, and it ended up having the second-highest opening weekend at the box office after Avengers: Endgame. Not only is the new Marvel movie shattering box office records, but it is currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. A big draw for fans was the cast, especially considering there were so many rumors surrounding the movie for over a year. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Not only did Alfred Molina return to his role as Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, but Jamie Foxx returned as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. However, the biggest surprise was the appearances by former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. During a recent interview with Discussing Film, writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers talked about balancing the cameos and avoiding too much fan service.
Comments / 0