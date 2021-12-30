ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Writers Explain How Those Guest Stars Had Input on Their Characters

By Adam Chitwood, Drew Taylor
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning: Major spoilers for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” follow below. Fans had been anticipating it for over a year, but it didn’t make the returns of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire any less special when they showed up in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” But getting these prior Spider-Men to agree to...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Willem Dafoe
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Reveal How Disney and Sony's Deal Falling Through Affected the Film

For a month back in 2019, Spider-Man fans were disappointed about what his live-action future might be, as Disney and Sony ended their partnership to develop films focusing on the Wall-Crawler, with writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna also having to consider this fallout while developing Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Marvel Cinematic Universe connections at least somewhat off the table, the pair wanted to focus more on how the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home impacted Peter Parker, on top of all the other struggles a teenager might face at this point in their life. Luckily, the dispute between the studios was resolved, which then allowed the writers to layer in additional elements on top of the core components of Peter's more grounded struggles.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

No Way Home Writers Have No Clue About Spider-Man 4 Yet

Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. It’s looking like we are getting a Spider-Man 4, at some point. However the Spider-Man: No Way Home writers have no clue about Spider-Man 4, yet. It’s pretty clear from conversations we have already reported that the will to make another Spider-Man trilogy is there between Sony and Marvel. However np deal is officially in place and I get the feeling based on his recent comments that star Tom Holland will be looking for a pay rise this time around. As for writers Chris McKenna and Eric Sommers, when they spoke to Famdomwire recently they revealed they no nothing about a potential Spider-Man 4.
MOVIES
CNET

Spider-Man: No Way Home had the 2nd biggest opening weekend in history

After a couple of lackluster years at the box office, it appears Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken the seal. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a recent surge in case numbers, Spider-Man: No Way Home took in $260 million in its domestic opening weekend, Sony Pictures said Monday, beating earlier estimates. It now sits between two other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies -- Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War -- with the second biggest domestic opening ever.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Power 95.9

Every ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Plot Hole (And How to Explain Them)

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you don’t want to know those spoilers, you should not keep reading. That’s just common sense. By now, record-breaking numbers of you have seen the new Spider-Man. And for the most part, people are really loving the movie. But people are also starting to dig into the plot of the movie and trying to see if the machinations used to bring together multiple Spider-Man universes full make sense. Does Doctor Strange’s spell operate the way he says it should?
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Every Marvel Character Featured in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

As the latest entry into the Spider-Man movie franchise continues to dominate the global box office following its release in movie theaters, some fans may still be wondering just who exactly shows up in the Multiversal adventure. Well, here is your complete character guide to Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Explains Why Doctor Strange Wasn't in WandaVision

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The doctor was out during WandaVision. Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was supposed to appear in the Marvel Studios series before reuniting with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but Marvel cut Cumberbatch from "The Series Finale." The Disney+ spinoff, set just weeks after Wanda and Strange blip back to life in Avengers: Endgame, instead ends with Wanda transforming into the Scarlet Witch and unleashing powerful chaos magic against the witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), leaving Strange's mentorship for Doctor Strange 2.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers On How Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Delay Changed Their Film

Things seem to be going pretty well for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has been beloved by critics and fans, and has already earned more money than any movie Sony Pictures has ever put out. The process wasn't necessarily easy, though, and one of the complications was baked into the nature of Marvel's shared universe: Doctor Strange, who plays a key role in No Way Home, had a sequel in development, which was scheduled to come out before No Way Home and cover a lot of the same thematic ground. Of course, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness still isn't out yet, so how did that impact the release of Spider-Man?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Reveal How They Avoided Fan Service From Previous Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters last week, and it ended up having the second-highest opening weekend at the box office after Avengers: Endgame. Not only is the new Marvel movie shattering box office records, but it is currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. A big draw for fans was the cast, especially considering there were so many rumors surrounding the movie for over a year. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Not only did Alfred Molina return to his role as Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, but Jamie Foxx returned as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. However, the biggest surprise was the appearances by former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. During a recent interview with Discussing Film, writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers talked about balancing the cameos and avoiding too much fan service.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Screenwriters Explain All Those Surprises and Spoilers: ‘This Wasn’t Just Fan Service’

Of the many multiversal pleasures of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” one of the most satisfying has been how every single person involved — from director Jon Watts to producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal to stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch and Marisa Tomei — managed to keep the movie’s biggest secret: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were both reprising their roles as Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy