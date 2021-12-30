‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Writers Explain How Those Guest Stars Had Input on Their Characters

For a month back in 2019, Spider-Man fans were disappointed about what his live-action future might be, as Disney and Sony ended their partnership to develop films focusing on the Wall-Crawler, with writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna also having to consider this fallout while developing Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Marvel Cinematic Universe connections at least somewhat off the table, the pair wanted to focus more on how the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home impacted Peter Parker, on top of all the other struggles a teenager might face at this point in their life. Luckily, the dispute between the studios was resolved, which then allowed the writers to layer in additional elements on top of the core components of Peter's more grounded struggles.

