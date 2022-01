Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 3:. Profit-taking into the New Year holiday caused the greenback to close the last two weeks of 2021 in the negative territory. With trading conditions normalizing on the first day of 2022, the dollar started to gather strength against its rivals with the US Dollar Index rising 0.25% in the early European session. IHS Markit will release the final revision to the December PMI reading for Germany, the euro area and the US. December Construction Spending data will also be featured in the US economic docket.

CURRENCIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO