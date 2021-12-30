Kevin Stefanski is Losing Browns Locker Room By Supporting Baker Mayfield

Colin Cowherd: “Kevin Stefanski is a very good play-caller but I think he’s in danger of losing the locker room as he keeps selling them on Baker. If you switched Baker with Aaron Rodgers last game, Cleveland wins 42-7. They have five Pro Bowlers and four Pro Bowl alternates. When Odell’s dad called out Baker he didn’t get any pushback from the players. You cannot lose this locker room, this roster is absolutely STACKED. This is a top-three roster. Baker is not an accurate quarterback in the NFL. He’s had four coaches and he completes about 62% of his throws. He leads the NFL in picks. I don’t like his judgment and his brand is bigger than his game. You gotta be careful about this because you can start losing players fast, you can’t fool them. Everyone in that locker room knows ‘he’s our least talented player.’ You can’t keep overcoming a deficiency at quarterback.” (Full Video Above)

Listen to Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks the Browns need to move off Baker Mayfield after this season or risk triggering a disillusioned Cleveland locker room that knows Mayfield can’t lead the team to the Promised Land.

Mayfield is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and the Browns have already picked up his fifth-year option, making Mayfield a member of the team next season barring a trade.

After breaking Peyton Manning’s rookie touchdown record in 2018 with 27, Mayfield’s play has been glaringly inconsistent ever since. After his rookie season, he would go 6-10 in 2019 with 22 TDs and 11 interceptions. He followed that up with an 11-5 season with 26 TDs and 8 INTs in 2020. In 2021, however, Mayfield's QB rating dropped nearly 10 points from what it was last year, and his yards per game stats are at a career-low, lowlighted by the fact that his very talented Browns roster stands at just 6-7 on the year.

Check out the video above as Colin details why the Browns can’t win big with Mayfield, and why Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has to stop selling Mayfield as their franchise quarterback.

Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 16

'He Sold His Soul': Rob Parker Rips Bruce Arians For Keeping Antonio Brown

'They Were Sold a Lie': Brady Quinn Defends Urban Meyer After Jags Firing

Former NFL Players Mock Josh Lambo For Alleged Urban Meyer 'Kicking' Story

Former NBA Veteran Calls Out Jake Paul For Ducking Fight Against Him

Doug Gottlieb Rips 'Idiots' Tweeting at His Travis Hunter, Jackson St. Take

'He Can't Hit Big Shots': Rob Parker Says Curry Isn't Greatest Shooter Ever

Doug Gottlieb Calls Time Magazine 'Idiots' For Giving Award to Simone Biles

'It's a B*tch Move': Former Redskins Players Rip RGIII For Tell-All Book