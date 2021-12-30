ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kevin Stefanski is Losing Browns Locker Room By Supporting Baker Mayfield

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8CjH_0dZKU8oM00

Colin Cowherd: “Kevin Stefanski is a very good play-caller but I think he’s in danger of losing the locker room as he keeps selling them on Baker. If you switched Baker with Aaron Rodgers last game, Cleveland wins 42-7. They have five Pro Bowlers and four Pro Bowl alternates. When Odell’s dad called out Baker he didn’t get any pushback from the players. You cannot lose this locker room, this roster is absolutely STACKED. This is a top-three roster. Baker is not an accurate quarterback in the NFL. He’s had four coaches and he completes about 62% of his throws. He leads the NFL in picks. I don’t like his judgment and his brand is bigger than his game. You gotta be careful about this because you can start losing players fast, you can’t fool them. Everyone in that locker room knows ‘he’s our least talented player.’ You can’t keep overcoming a deficiency at quarterback.” (Full Video Above)

Listen to Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks the Browns need to move off Baker Mayfield after this season or risk triggering a disillusioned Cleveland locker room that knows Mayfield can’t lead the team to the Promised Land.

Mayfield is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and the Browns have already picked up his fifth-year option, making Mayfield a member of the team next season barring a trade.

After breaking Peyton Manning’s rookie touchdown record in 2018 with 27, Mayfield’s play has been glaringly inconsistent ever since. After his rookie season, he would go 6-10 in 2019 with 22 TDs and 11 interceptions. He followed that up with an 11-5 season with 26 TDs and 8 INTs in 2020. In 2021, however, Mayfield's QB rating dropped nearly 10 points from what it was last year, and his yards per game stats are at a career-low, lowlighted by the fact that his very talented Browns roster stands at just 6-7 on the year.

Check out the video above as Colin details why the Browns can’t win big with Mayfield, and why Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has to stop selling Mayfield as their franchise quarterback.

Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 16

'He Sold His Soul': Rob Parker Rips Bruce Arians For Keeping Antonio Brown

'They Were Sold a Lie': Brady Quinn Defends Urban Meyer After Jags Firing

Former NFL Players Mock Josh Lambo For Alleged Urban Meyer 'Kicking' Story

Former NBA Veteran Calls Out Jake Paul For Ducking Fight Against Him

Doug Gottlieb Rips 'Idiots' Tweeting at His Travis Hunter, Jackson St. Take

'He Can't Hit Big Shots': Rob Parker Says Curry Isn't Greatest Shooter Ever

Doug Gottlieb Calls Time Magazine 'Idiots' For Giving Award to Simone Biles

'It's a B*tch Move': Former Redskins Players Rip RGIII For Tell-All Book

Comments / 15

Guest
3d ago

What crucify the QB, impatient fans and letting sports casters be armchair QB......When Cleveland played Cincinnati and Baker was the great, a true fan sticks with the team good with bad.

Reply(2)
7
Related
The Spun

Odell Beckham Jr. Has Telling Admission On His Browns Tenure

In his two-plus seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. rarely looked like his vintage self. Whether it was due to injuries, ineffectiveness or a seeming lack of chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield, Beckham’s numbers never matched what he put up in his first five pro seasons with the New York Giants.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Gottlieb
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Colin Cowherd
brownsnation.com

Browns Named As Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has many titles: Green Bay Packers quarterback, “Jeopardy!” host and State Farm spokesperson. Perhaps Rodgers can add “Cleveland Browns quarterback” in the near future. In a story published Thursday, CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin predicted Rodgers’ most likely destinations in 2022 and the Browns...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Nba#American Football#Pro Bowlers#The Promised Land
clesportstalk.com

THE BEN ROETHLISBERGER CONSPIRACY THEORY

Let me preface this article by saying I hate Ben Roethlisberger. Not just for his vile personal actions, but simply because I am a Cleveland Browns fan and Pittsburgh sucks. The Browns face the Steelers on Monday Night Football at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh and it does have some playoff implications. Here Big Ben talking about if this is his last game at the field:
NFL
The Spun

Browns Get Major Offensive Boost Before Game vs. Steelers

On Monday night, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off in an AFC North showdown. Moments ago, the Browns released their final injury report of Week 17. Running back Kareem Hunt’s availability for this matchup has been in question over the past few days due to an ankle injury. That being said, the latest update on his status is overwhelmingly positive.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cleveland Browns News

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2021 NFL season with Super Bowl hopes. Cleveland was coming off a strong playoff run last season and hoped to go even deeper this year. Unfortunately for the AFC North team, that won’t be happening. Cleveland has officially been eliminated from playoff contention following...
NFL
AllSteelers

Joe Haden on Taking Advantage of Baker Mayfield

PITTSBURGH -- It's no secret Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing with injuries this season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers know it's a way to take advantage. Steelers cornerback Joe Haden said to gain a step on Mayfield in Week 17, Pittsburgh's defense needs to "hit him a little bit." In doing so, they'll throw off his mobility, which could lead to another four-interception game like he had against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

7K+
Followers
830
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy