ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Tony & Elaine’s Game Day Eats

bostonchefs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet the folks at Tony & Elaine’s take care of all your NFL playoff party needs. The no-frills catering menu from this Italian-American red-sauce joint is...

www.bostonchefs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#Food Drink#Tony Elaine#Nfl#Italian American
Mashed

Why Eating Chicken On New Year's Is Considered Bad Luck

It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

Spaghetti Salad Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) This Greek spaghetti salad is tough to beat. Fresh and simple, this dish comes together easily and is customizable to your taste. Try using small sweet peppers instead of bell peppers, or adding parmesan and Italian dressing instead of the feta and Greek dressing called for. For maximum flavor, make sure you salt the pasta water heavily. This will ensure all the flavors of the vegetables and dressing stand out paired with the pasta.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Make the Best and Easiest 2-Ingredient Fudge

Whipping up a batch of old-fashioned fudge involves candy-making tools and closely-watched pots—a fun time when you’re in the mood for it but not if you want fudge fast. So imagine our delight at discovering this 2-ingredient fudge! Not only does this no-fail candy require literally two ingredients, but it also comes together in minutes. No candy thermometer is needed.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tastywoo.com

Crunchy Pina Colada Cake Recipe

This crunchy Pina colada cake is so delicious! Creamy and crispy, this pineapple and coconut dessert is ideal for those who adore the taste of pina colada. Plus, you will get a beautiful treat in only 25 minutes. Try it:. Ingredients:. ½ cup melted butter. ½ cup shredded coconut,...
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s One-Step Salad Recipe Is Said to Bring ‘Good Luck’ If You Eat It On This Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. With any new year, new changes come about. Whether it be a change in attitude or a change in diet, it’s always good to be prepared. And with Martha Stewart constantly showing amazing recipes, it’s hard not to feel a little motivated to eat healthier. As a new year treat, she shared a recipe of a Black-Eyed-Pea-Salad with Celery that’s said to bring you good luck if you eat it on New Year’s Day.
RECIPES
Redlands Daily Facts

Recipe: Rosemary Orzo Pilaf is a fresh riff on a standard side dish

I’ve often repeated the fable, although there’s no data to back it up. Long ago, the nursery worker that sold me my first itty-bitty rosemary plant told me that it grows best in the home in which the wife is boss. I was 22 and eager to see how the tiny plant would do. It grew with gusto, evolving into an impressive bush with long woody stems adorned with skinny pine-green leaves.
RECIPES
Vegan Richa

Best Easy Vegan Recipes of 2021

The best easy vegan recipes of 2021 from breakfast to dinner. These reader favorites are so good you’ll be making them in 2022 and beyond. It’s a wrap – the best recipes of 2021 are in. From tofu wings to teriyaki fried rice down to hot & sour ramen soup, these are the best recipes I have shared this year. Trust me, these recipes are so good you’ll be making them in 2022 and beyond.
RECIPES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gretchen's table: A tetrazzini recipe born of leftover ham

How’d your holiday go? Mine, like so many others, was hijacked by the omicron surge. The (booster-ed) son I was supposed to spend Christmas with unexpectedly tested positive, putting an abrupt end to our planned family feast — and leaving me and my husband with a very expensive, 9-pound smoked ham from Parma Sausage in the Strip District.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Creamy Chicken Sausage-and-Kale Soup

It's chicken soup season. And no, we're not talking chicken noodle. Our Creamy Chicken Sausage-and-Kale Soup is the fresh take on chicken soup that's sure to become a family favorite. Rather than leaning on carrots and celery for nutritional points, this chicken sausage soup gains plenty of vitamins from a...
RECIPES
Lowell Sun

Try this lazy lasagna as a weeknight dish

Hi, old friends! I’m not traveling, but my goal is to watch too many holiday movies, eat my weight in Italian rainbow cookies and cook as little as possible. When I was growing up, lasagna was always a favorite weeknight dish. I’m compromising by making a quick ragu, which has all of the flavors of the classic layered pasta.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy