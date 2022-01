Delsea Regional High School has named freshman English teacher Lisa Dolby as its 2022 Teacher of the Year. “My parents always taught me that everyone was capable of doing great things, and they never stopped pushing me to be my best,” said Dolby. “I brought this into the classroom with me. As a former Delsea student, I want to give my students the best, and I want them to know that they are capable and more valuable than they will ever know, no matter where they come from, who they are, or what their abilities are.

