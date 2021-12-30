Disney+ Debuts New ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Featurette ‘Being Boba Fett’

How many impressionable young viewers first became genuine "Star Wars" fans during the sequence in "Attack of the Clones" where the father/son duo of Jango Fett and Boba Fett fend off an attack by Obi-Wan Kenobi on a rainy Kamino platform? Off the top of my head, I'd wager the answer to that question is, "a lot," which perhaps partly explains why the premiere episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" brings audiences back to that era of "Star Wars" prequel history with a blink-and-miss-it flashback. George Lucas' decision to cast Temuera Morrison, first as Jango Fett and ultimately as all the clone soldiers throughout "Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith," allowed for the equally as inspired notion to bring Morrison back as Jango's son, Boba, in a supporting role in season 2 of "The Mandalorian" and now as the lead of "The Book of Boba Fett."

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO