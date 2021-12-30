Valet Worker Robbed, 2 Vehicles Stolen On Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two armed men robbed a valet worker Wednesday evening on the Near West Side.

Police said around 8:19 p.m., the victim, a 21-year-old man, had just parked vehicles at a business when two unknown men approached him with a handgun and placed it to the victim’s back before demanding all the keys to the parked vehicles. The victim cooperated with the offenders handing them keys to two vehicles — a black 2021 Track Hawk and a black 2017 Porche.

The offenders fled northbound on Green Street. No one was injured.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.