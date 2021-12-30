FROSTIVAL: 2022 MBA Snow Sculpture Competition

We got our first measurable snow this past weekend. Not a huge dump, maybe five inches here on Southport. It started to snow in the late afternoon, light fluffy stuff. But when it hit the warm ground, light fluffy turned into wet slushy. Once the snow got going, the light fluffy took over. We could hear the snow plow crew out during the night making passes along the state road and down some of the side roads to Cozy Harbor and beyond. Adam Harkins has taken over as the person in charge of keeping the island in good shape and I think he wanted to make a good first impression. He did. Thanks, crew!

