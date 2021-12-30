George R.R. Martin says he ‘loved’ new ‘GoT’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

In what is probably a bit of polite PR coordination, A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin has written briefly at his blog about collaborating with FromSoftware and game creator Hidetaka Miyazaki in the creation of Elden Ring. He said he was excited by their “groundbreaking stuff with gorgeous art,” and so he contributed the world-building they desired: “a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create.” However, Martin said he did all of that years ago already, reflecting the increasingly lengthy development times of video games. The Game of Thrones creator unfortunately didn’t go into any further detail than that, but in a fun moment, George R.R. Martin did reveal some of the video games he used to play most often:

