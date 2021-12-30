ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George R.R. Martin says he ‘loved’ new ‘GoT’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

By Hannah Sparks
 4 days ago
The hotly anticipated prequel series to “Game of Thrones,” due out in 2022, has already won the approval of its most esteemed viewer: George R.R. Martin. The American author revealed in a blog post on Tuesday that had seen a “rough cut of the first episode” of “House of the Dragon”...

Related
The Independent

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage on falling in love in his twenties: ‘I was a self-saboteur’

Peter Dinklage has said he was a “self-saboteur” when it came to falling in love in his twenties. In an interview with The New York Times published on Wednesday (22 December), the actor discussed his forthcoming film Cyrano, the backlash over the finale of Game of Thrones, and his relationships when he was younger. Dinklage said he was “in love with the idea of love” during those years. He added that “there’s a Wuthering Heights quality to love when one is younger and Romeo and Juliet wasn’t written for 40-year-olds.” The four-time Emmy winner, who played Tyrion Lannister during...
CELEBRITIES
NME

George R.R. Martin explains why he worked on ‘Elden Ring’

Author George R.R. Martin has shared what made him want to help out with “a bit of worldbuilding” on Elden Ring. In a blog shared on Saturday (December 18), the author – best known for writing Game Of Thrones – explained how he was involved with the creation of FromSoftware‘s Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Game Of Thrones Creator Reveals What He Thinks Of House Of The Dragon Premiere

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has seen a rough cut of the House of the Dragon premiere, and he says people eagerly awaiting it aren't going to be disappointed. The author, responding to articles naming the Game of Thrones spinoff as one of the most-anticipated TV shows of the year, Martin said that he was pleased with how it came out so far. House of the Dragon will draw inspiration from George R.R. Martin's novella Fire & Blood, and follow the rise of the Targaryen family. In Game of Thrones, dragons had been extinct for nearly 150 years before Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion were born in the Season One finale.
TV SERIES
Elden Ring is “Finally at Hand,” “Looks Incredible” – George R.R Martin

The hype around FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is fairly palpable, as evidenced by it winning The Game Awards’ “Most Anticipated Game” for two years in a row. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is also fairly excited for its release and in a new blog post, he briefly talked about the experience of working with director Hidetaka Miyazaki and the studio.
VIDEO GAMES
George R.R. Martin Releases Trailer for Vincent D'Onofrio-Starring Night of the Cooters

Earlier this year, Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin confirmed that he was working with actor Vincent D'Onofrio to adapt the 1987 novel Night of the Cooters, which has just earned the below first teaser. As if the subject matter from author Howard Waldrop wasn't ambitious enough, the upcoming short aims to be equally as inventive, as it blends together live-action performances with animation techniques to truly honor the otherworldly tone of the source material. The film doesn't yet have a release date, with this teaser hopefully holding fans over until we get more official information about Night of the Cooters.
MOVIES
George R.R. Martin enthusiastically recommends "The Great" on Hulu

Elle Fanning as Catherine in "The Great" (Gareth Gatrell/Hulu) This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin is behind the most successful fantasy show of the past decade — "Game of Thrones" — so it stands to reason that he'd have good taste when it comes to other fantastical series, including those ostensibly based in real-world history.
TV SERIES
George R. R. Martin Reveals His Thoughts on Game of Thrones Prequel After Seeing Rough Cut

Watch: "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On. Looks like even George R. R. Martin is bending the knee to HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, which was later adapted into the critically-acclaimed Game of Thrones show, revealed that he has seen a rough cut of HBO's House of the Dragon. Martin made this announcement after learning that the upcoming show, set to debut in 2022, was listed as the most anticipated show on IMDB.
TV SERIES
George R.R. Martin Reveals How He Got Involved With Elden Ring

Elden Ring just might be one of the most anticipated games of 2022, and with good reason: it's a new game from Hidetaka Miyazaki with world-building from Game of Thrones scribe George RR Martin. However, some fans might be wondering exactly how that collaboration came to be! In a new blog post, Martin went into detail about the pitch, and why exactly he decided to sign on. Apparently, Martin is not a particularly big fan of video games, but he found himself impressed with what FromSoftware was working on, and it asked him to do something he enjoys.
VIDEO GAMES
George R.R. Martin Reveals 3 Video Games He Used to Play a Lot

In what is probably a bit of polite PR coordination, A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin has written briefly at his blog about collaborating with FromSoftware and game creator Hidetaka Miyazaki in the creation of Elden Ring. He said he was excited by their “groundbreaking stuff with gorgeous art,” and so he contributed the world-building they desired: “a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create.” However, Martin said he did all of that years ago already, reflecting the increasingly lengthy development times of video games. The Game of Thrones creator unfortunately didn’t go into any further detail than that, but in a fun moment, George R.R. Martin did reveal some of the video games he used to play most often:
VIDEO GAMES
George R.R. Martin discusses Elden Ring: ‘It looks incredible’

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has talked about his experience creating the world of Elden Ring with Hidetaka Miyazaki in a new blog post. On his ‘Not A Blog’ blog, the writer explains that, “a few years back, Hidetaka Miyazaki and his incredible team of game designers, the creators of the Dark Souls videogame series, reached out from Japan to ask me to help them create the backstory and history for a new game they were working on.”
VIDEO GAMES
House Of The Dragon Creator Has Seen First Episode And Loved It

House of the Dragon creator has seen first episode and loved it. Hardly a surprise headline, but author George R.R. Martin has released his usual end of the year Not a Blog. This year fans will most likely take note of the fact there is zero mention at all of his progress on The Winds of Winter. Honestly, after the show went away from and ahead of his books, I feel like Martin lost the enthusiasm to finish off that story. I guess we will see if there’s any mention next year?
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Game Of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Has Seen The House Of The Dragon Premiere And Shared His 'Hardly Objective' Thoughts

An update from Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin can deliver the best of the best news for fans dying for news of the next book or TV show. While I’m sad to say that the latest one doesn’t bring news of a completed The Winds of Winter novel, there are some promising words from Martin about the upcoming prequel spinoff HBO series, based on another of his books set in Westeros. Apparently Martin has seen House of the Dragon, and he has now shared his “hardly objective” thoughts on the series.
TV SERIES
InsideHook

George R. R. Martin is Enthusiastic About the “Game of Thrones” Prequel

The ending of Game of Thrones might not have been the most universally beloved moment in recent television history, but that’s not stopping a number of people — this writer included — from feeling enthusiastic about HBO’s forthcoming series House of the Dragon. That’s set hundreds of years before the action of Game of Thrones, and features an impressive cast including Matt Smith, Paddy Considine and frequent Alex Garland collaborator Sonoya Mizuno.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Says Ending ‘GOT’ Was a ‘Relief,’ but ‘Hardest Thing to Walk Away From’

As Peter Dinklage makes the press rounds for his award-nominated title role in Joe Wright’s musical “Cyrano,” inevitably questions about “Game of Thrones” are coming up. Even though the show ended two and a half years ago, George R.R. Martin’s fantasy saga remains the gift that keeps on giving — including with HBO’s upcoming spinoff series, “House of the Dragon.” While paying a visit to “The Graham Norton Show” on New Year’s Eve (via Insider), Dinklage agreed that it was a “relief,” when asked by the host, when the eight-episode series ended. Dinklage won a Primetime Emmy Award for best supporting...
TV & VIDEOS
