KNX Heroes 2021 Recap: Kids going above and beyond

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – As we look back at 2021, some of our most incredible Helpful Honda KNX Heroes of the Week were kids! From elementary school to high school, many of our heroes were young people who went above and beyond.

Like 2nd grader Ezra Felix of Grand Terrace! Ezra grew out his hair for two years, so he could donate his locks to Children with Hairloss. ( https://www.childrenwithhairloss.us/ ) Giving to others is in his DNA, the 7 year old is already working on his next project!

7 years-olds Sydney Lindgren and Olivia Lincoln, and 10 year-old Vida Lincoln of Temecula,​ handed out hundreds of "Sanity Bags" during the pandemic, to bring some relief to the first responders.

High School Senior Lindsay Sobel of Sierra Canyon wanted to help the homeless, so she collected thousands of pairs of gently used shoes to give to those most in need.

Nithin Parthasarathy also did his part to help change lives in 2021. Each week, the Northwood High School Senior and his team of volunteers gathered unsold bagels and pastries from shops around the metro. They donated them to organizations of shelters that serve people in need.

Harvard Westlake High school seniors Lana Lim and Michael Miyajima are working to reduce plastic waste around the world. The two created a program this year that educates the community on how to recycle and upcycle plastic products.

There were more incredible young people doing amazing things in 2021! You can hear their stories by clicking here: https://www.audacy.com/knx1070/podcasts/knx-hero-of-the-week-132

You can also nominate an upcoming KNX Hero for 2022 here: https://www.audacy.com/knx1070/nominate

KNX Heroes is brought to you each week by California Resources Corporation, saluting our military veterans and all of our heroes! Go to https://www.crc.com/ for more information.

Find out what your Helpful SoCal Honda Dealers are up to by heading to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SoCalHondaDealers/

You can also send an email directly to the host of KNX Hero of the Week - Heather Jordan - to heroes@KNX1070.com

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram