PURCHASE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Despite the troubling and ever-increasing number of COVID-19 cases in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is urging corporations and financial institutions to end their reliance on telecommuting and bring their employees back to work. He says the city’s economic health depends on it, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Monday. Adams said the city will beat COVID by, “bringing the swagger back,” keeping schools open, and getting workers back in offices. He never uttered the name Bill de Blasio or said he was as dull as dirt, but that was his implication as Adams made it clear that his vibrant...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 34 MINUTES AGO