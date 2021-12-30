Slate’s Favorite Slate

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAs 2021 slides toward an eventful close, we wanted to end the year with a different kind of retrospective: a look back through all 25 years of Slate’s existence. And so we asked some current and former staffers and contributors—as well as our loyal Slate Plus members—to submit a few Slate...

These Were the Nation’s Favorite Non-Fiction Books in 2021

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For some people, 2021 was a year full of books. Whether the goal was to read as many books as possible or update the TBR pile thanks to wonderful world of BookTok (the hashtag has 23.9 billion views and counting), reading became a lifeline throughout another turbulent year when many people were still spending a lot more time at home.
Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Dec. 20

In a Dec. 23 Wide Angle, Lili Loofbourow misstated the title of Louis C.K.’s special, Sincerely Louis C.K. In a Dec. 23 Care and Feeding, Cassy Sarnell misspelled DonorsChoose. In a Dec. 22 Future Tense, Steve Desch misidentified Walter Alvarez as a physicist and Luis Alvarez as a geologist....
Get the News Quiz in Your Inbox

Welcome to a special edition of the Slate News Quiz! This quiz will test your knowledge of Slate’s award-winning, narrative history podcast Slow Burn. Using captivating archival tape and a wide range of interviews with key players involved in this story, host Joel Anderson expertly traced how decades of police brutality, a broken justice system, and a videotape of a brutal beating led to the largest civil disturbance in U.S. history. But how much did you really learn?
Farhad Manjoo
Blake Bailey
Josh Levin
David Plotz
Jamelle Bouie
Dahlia Lithwick
Emily Bazelon
Brian Williams Signs Off From MSNBC With Thanks To Viewers And A Warning: “My Biggest Worry Is For My Country”

Brian Williams ended his MSNBC show The 11th Hour – and his long career at NBC – with a warning of what is happening to democracy, telling viewers in his sendoff, “My biggest worry is for my country.” “The truth is I am not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he said. “I believe in this place and in my love of country I yield to no one. But the darkness on the edge of town has spread to the main roads and highways and neighborhoods. It is now at the local bar and the bowling alley, at the...
Michelle Obama Slays In Black Mini Romper With Her ‘Boo’ Barack On NYE — Photo

Bow down! The former First Lady looked like a queen as she celebrated NYE by sharing an adorable snap with her “boo” Barack. See the fabulous photo here!. Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 57-year-old former First Lady took to her Instagram on the first day of the new year to share an adorable photo (below) of herself in a gorgeous ensemble while posing with her husband Barack Obama, 60, at their big NYE celebration. The insanely cute couple both rocked star-shaped glasses with “2022” on them for the festivities as they wrapped their arms around each other. “Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health,” Michelle captioned the snap.
The Award-Winning Novels of 2021

The wait for a return to the raucous, glitzy literary awards ceremonies and afterparties of yesteryear goes on. Yes, for the second season running, statuettes were delivered by mail, speeches were made over zoom, and victorious authors donned formalwear to get tipsy in their apartments when they should have been spotlit at auditorium podiums, drinking in the cacophonous applause of their peers.
22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
Anderson Cooper To Host New Series For CNN+

Anderson Cooper will host a new parenting show for CNN+, the upcoming subscription streaming service from CNN, while a current online series will move to the new platform. Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper, to air weekly, will feature Cooper consulting with experts on navigating the challenges of life as a working father. Cooper’s son Wyatt was born in 2020. The network also said that Cooper’s Anderson Cooper Full Circle, currently a twice-a-week digital series that started in 2018, will move to CNN+. On the show, Cooper interviews authors, entertainers and other figures outside the D.C. news cycle. He also answers viewer questions. CNN had been promoting Cooper’s plans for CNN+ content, but he made the official announcement on Friday evening as he co-hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Andy Cohen. Cooper’s projects are the latest to be announced for CNN+, to launch in the first quarter of the new year. Chris Wallace recently departed Fox News for the streaming service, and other series will feature Kasie Hunt and Eva Longoria. The streaming service will join others from news channels, including The Choice from MSNBC, which is on the Peacock platform, and Fox Nation, the latter of which is another subscription offering.
The Best Reviewed Mystery and Crime Books of 2021

Well, friends, another grim and grueling plague year is drawing to a close, and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to put on our Book Marks stats hats and tabulate the best reviewed books of the past twelve months. Yes, using reviews drawn from more than 150...
Chris Wallace Announces Exit From Fox News, Will Join CNN+

UPDATED, with additional details: Chris Wallace made the surprise announcement on Sunday that he is departing Fox News and his longtime gig as moderator of Fox News Sunday and will be joining CNN+, the rival network’s upcoming subscription streaming service. “After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming,” Wallace said in a statement. “I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape — and finding new ways to tell stories.” The network said that Wallace will anchor a weekday show that will feature interviews...
Here are Barack Obama's top 13 book recommendations of 2021

Some people relied on TikTok to get through the past year of Covid. Barack Obama relied on books. On Wednesday, the former U.S. president posted a list of his favorite books of 2021 on Facebook and Twitter, continuing a 2009 tradition he started while in the White House. "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul," Obama, 60, wrote in his posts. "But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year."
The Ultimate Best Books of 2021 List

For good or for ill, no matter what happens in any given year—be it insurrection, new variants, the rise of #BookTok, or even a free Britney—the end-of-year lists will go on. And therefore, per Literary Hub tradition, we will count them. After all, didn’t 2021 teach us anything about the value of personal opinions vs. actual data? (No, actually, I’m sorry to say that it looks like it didn’t, but for the record: listen to the data.)
Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
Joe Biden Mourns Betty White: “She Was A Lovely Lady”

UPDATED, with additional comments: President Joe Biden addressed the death of Betty White in speaking to reporters on Friday, reflecting the national impact her passing has had on the culture. “That’s a shame. She was a lovely lady,” Biden said. First Lady Jill Biden said, “Who didn’t love Betty White? We’re so sad.” Later, the president tweeted, “Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.” Betty White brought a smile to the lips...
Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

1 CALL US WHAT WE CARRY (Viking, $24.99.) By Amanda Gorman. A collection of poetry by the presidential inaugural poet. 2 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey. 3 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient...
