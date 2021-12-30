Showers today/tomorrow, storms Sat-Sun night usher in colder air

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Light Snow South. Hi 30. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. TONIGHT: Clear & Cold. Lo 20. TUESDAY: Sunny, Not As Cold. Hi 39. After highs were near 60° yesterday, cold air rushed in last night as high pressure took up residence to our north. At the same time, a storm moved northward from the southeast U.S. last night and is bringing moderate snow to parts of the Mid-Atlantic. Snow might make it as far north as southeastern York and Lancaster Counties, but significant accumulations will stay south of the state line. A coating to around an inch is possible for extreme southern parts of Adams, York, and Lancaster Counties, but travel shouldn’t be an issue locally. There will likely be more travel problems heading south toward Baltimore and Washington D.C. early today. By this afternoon, the storm will slide east, and the day will end with sunshine and falling temperatures. Tonight will bring ideal radiational cooling conditions with clear skies, calming winds, and high pressure over top of Central PA. That means temperatures will likely dip into the teens for many backyards.
