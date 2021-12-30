Showers today/tomorrow, storms Sat-Sun night usher in colder air

Good Sunday! A few showers are expected tonight as a cold front passes through our area. We will feel a huge change in our high temperatures as we head into Monday behind this cold front. Low pressure will begin to spread across our area, bringing precipitation across the area late this evening into early Monday. The National Weather Service has issued some winter advisories and warnings due to the amount of snow expected in some places. The main concern with this storm is the timing; this storm will arrive Sunday overnight, but snow will continue into the 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. This could cause some issues on the roadways tomorrow as roads can be slippery and visibility could be low. Gusty winds can also cause a problem for Monday. Wind chills will be in the teens, which will make it feel a bit cooler than the 30’s. The snow looks to be out of here by the evening rush hour. High pressure will begin to take control Monday night, giving us sunny skies and lighter winds for our Tuesday. This will allow for high temperatures to rise above freezing, and some melting will occur; however, lows for Tuesday night will dip down into the 30’s which will allow for a possible refreeze. Another low pressure system is expected to work its way into the area Friday. Models are still struggling with precipitation chances since this is still a few days out. However, temperatures will plummet heading into the following weekend, with Friday and Saturday being the coolest day out of the workweek.

