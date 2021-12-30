ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Showers today/tomorrow, storms Sat-Sun night usher in colder air

By Nicole Papay
FOX Carolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the end of 2021, and it's coming with showers! Today into tomorrow expect pockets of light rain. A storm system Saturday night into Sunday will bring severe threats as well as much colder air, and likely some mountain snow. Today,...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

