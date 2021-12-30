ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Packers GM Ron Wolf: "Packers Super Bowl XXXI Defense As Good As '85 Bears"

By Wendys Big Show, Adam Roberts
 4 days ago

Earlier today, The Wendy's Big Show was joined by Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Packers general manager Ron Wolf.

The conversation started off with Ron and the guys reminiscing about the late John Madden, and then turned to his time in Green Bay. Wolf crafted a Packers unit that brought Titletown a level of success it hadn't seen in decades, and part of that was a crushing defense.

In fact, Wolf said today that the defense which helped Green Bay win Super Bowl XXXI was even better than the vaunted 1985 Chicago Bears defense.

