ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

South Carolina's Shane Beamer was doused in mayonnaise, and it was glorious

By Caroline Darney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DTWA_0dZKPjIV00

Rarely do highly anticipated events live up to the hype. We build moments up in our mind, making it nearly impossible for the actual thing to hold a candle to whatever our imagination has run wild with.

Thursday was one of those rare days that the payoff was worth all the excitement as South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was showered with 4.5 gallons of watered-down mayonnaise after the Gamecocks won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday afternoon. South Carolina led start to finish, cruising to a 38-21 victory over the upstairs neighbor North Carolina.

The condiment event — which was streamed on the ESPN app following the trophy presentation — took place in the tunnel as Beamer sat in a chair to await his fate. As part of agreeing to be dunked in sandwich gunk, Duke’s Mayo Bowl will donate $10,000 to a charity of Beamer’s choosing.

“Mayonnaise has never felt so good,” Beamer told ESPN after getting covered in mayo.

It’s so beautiful.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Auburn basketball stands before facing South Carolina

Auburn basketball feels like it is at an all-time high. The Tigers have asserted themselves in the rankings and aim to take control of the SEC now that conference play has begun. However, Auburn is one of the many teams in the Southeastern Conference that has a complete roster from top to bottom. Anyone can beat any team on a given night in the SEC. After picking up a win over then-undefeated LSU, Auburn looks to continue to build momentum with a win over South Carolina this Tuesday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN names two Gators as 'best available' in transfer portal

The one-time exception rule has changed the way college athletes use the transfer portal, and it’s created a free agency of sorts in the sport. Naturally, the worldwide leader in sports is tracking where every high-profile player that enters the portal winds up and who is the best left on the market after big names find new homes.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame loses cornerback to transfer portal

Notre Dame cornerback Caleb Offord is entering the transfer portal as it would seem his time with the Fighting Irish has come to an end. Offord was a member of the 2020 recruiting class and a rarity for Notre Dame as he was the program’s first player since Jarious Jackson to earn a football scholarship and come from Mississippi.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida gets two crystal ball projections for one of its top targets

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne will decide between Florida, Clemson and LSU on Saturday during the All-American Bowl broadcast. LSU is the hometown team but Clemson and Florida are the two out in front. His brother, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr., played four years at Clemson, but the Gators appear to have the momentum on their side with under a week to go. 247Sports’ Blake Alderman and Steve Wiltfong placed crystal ball predictions in favor of Florida on Monday, each with a confidence level of six (out of ten).
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This Florida running back target set to commit on signing day

Florida’s 2022 class is currently without a running back, but that could potentially change on signing day if the Gators are able to secure the commitment of currently unpledged four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen. A product of Lake Charles College Prep in Louisiana, Citizen was once committed to the in-state LSU Tigers. He pledged on July 19 a few weeks after an official visit to Baton Rouge, but he decommitted on Nov. 28 as a result of the coaching change.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayonnaise#American Football#Espn#Mayo Bowl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Saban weighs in on College Football Playoff expansion

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for their rematch in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 10. However, it seems as though everyone seems to be weighing on on potential expansion. You can call it SEC exhaustion, or even blowout exhaustion. Whichever narrative you want to roll with, media members and others want to discuss how to fix it. On Monday when speaking with the media, former LSU and current Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked about expansion and if it was a solution to blowouts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brodarious Hamm to participate in the Hula Bowl

Auburn will have another player participating in an all-star game. Offensive tackle Brodarious Hamm will represent the Tigers in the Hula Bowl that’s played in Orlando, Florida in the Bounce House. Hamm has traits that some NFL teams are looking for in a potential prospect. He possesses great size,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma targeting Alabama assistant Jay Valai to be the next cornerbacks coach

With the 2021 season officially in the rearview, the Oklahoma Sooners begin preparations for the 2022 season and beyond. Brent Venables has been working to put together his staff and hit the recruiting trail the last month. It had long been rumored that Venables was targeting a defensive backs coach from one of the participants in the College Football Playoff.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five reasons Kansas State could beat LSU

LSU will face off against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday night. It’s the final bowl game of the season before the championship next Monday. Kansas State comes into this game with a 7-5 record. Outside of their loss to Texas in the final game of the season, four of those losses came against good teams. For the most part, this is a Kansas State team that took care of business when they were supposed too.
KANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators land a commitment from this massive transferring lineman

The Gators landed a commitment from the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, securing the talents of offensive lineman Kam Waites. Though Waites was an unrated recruit and didn’t play in any games during his freshman season last year, the Gators are already familiar with his play. He was a Louisiana recruit out of high school under Billy Napier and spent the 2021 season working with current Florida offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame offensive lineman hits transfer portal

Former four-star recruit and offensive lineman Quinn Carroll plans to leave Notre Dame as he announced he’s entering the transfer portal on Monday. Carroll suffered a knee injury during fall camp of his freshman year back in 2019 and its seemingly been an uphill climb for him since. He saw action in three blowout victories in 2020 and action in 12 games this year, almost all of which came on special teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

59K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy