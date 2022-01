Sudan‘s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned following widespread pro-democracy protests in the past few days against last year’s military coup.Hamdok, a former UN official seen as the civilian face of Sudan‘s transitional government, had been reinstated as prime minister in November as part of an agreement with the military following the October coup. In that time he had failed to name a Cabinet and his resignation throws Sudan into political uncertainty amid uphill security and economic challenges.In a televised national address on Sunday, Hamdok called for a dialogue to agree on a “national charter” and to “draw a roadmap”...

WORLD ・ 15 HOURS AGO