IF YOU SEE FIRE, EVACUATE: Life-threatening situation underway in Boulder County

By Spencer McKee
 4 days ago
Smoke rising from a fire south of Boulder as seen from the National Weather Service office. Photo: NWS

Details are still emerging regarding new fires that have sparked in Boulder County, Colorado, but according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, responders are on the scene at three locations.

The National Weather Service has stated that the situation is life-threatening in the areas of Superior and Louisville due to winds fueling rapidly spreading fire.

The first fire that is reportedly burning has been dubbed the Middle Fork Fire, located north of the City of Boulder and close to the intersection of North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road.

A second fire, dubbed the Marshall Fire, is burning south of the City of Boulder, close to the intersection of South Cherryvale road and Marshall Drive. This fire has resulted in a road closure in the nearby area.

A third fire location is also referenced on the office of emergency management website, described as at Marshall and South Foothills. This was mentioned in a noon update, but was not named as a separate blaze. References to this fire have since dropped off in announcements. Additional updates may be available at some point.

According to a post by the Boulder Office of Emergency Management on Facebook, they're getting many calls from residents reporting that they are seeing fire. In response, the office provided the following instruction: "If you see fire, evacuate. Go east, go north, but leave immediately."

An evacuation site has been set up for the Marshall and Middle Fork fire at Sacred Heart of Mary Church, which is located at 6739 South Boulder Road.

Strong winds are present in the area, with a gust of 110 miles per hour recorded south of Boulder.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office reported downed powerlines and transformers blowing in the area.

