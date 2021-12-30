Stimulus Check 2022 Fourth Payment: Is Every State Getting One?

Another stimulus check is arriving to United States citizens in 2022. Here is everything you need to know.

A fourth stimulus check is being made available at the beginning of the new year. The $1400 payment is a part of the Biden administration’s new American Rescue Plan, which hopes to help individuals impacted by COVID-19 and other economic factors.

The question is, will all 50 states be receiving these stimulus checks?

While the answer is yes, it is a bit more complicated than that. Every state will receive a budget from the Federal government to distribute the funds to citizens. However, it is up to each State government on where and how to allocate the money.

How Do I Qualify For The Fourth Stimulus Check?

United States citizens who had eligible children in 2021 are able to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit. The stimulus checks sent to citizens this year were advance payments of this credit. These extra funds can be claimed when you file your taxes this upcoming year.

Eligible dependents must be under 19 years of age in order to qualify. This qualification is unnecessary if the dependent is a student or permanently disabled. In which case, the age of the dependent does not matter.

The child in question must also be of the family of the qualifying adult. This includes being the child, brother, sister, foster child, stepbrother, stepsister, half-brother, or half-sister.

Lastly, those receiving the new stimulus check will receive the full amount if their adjusted gross income is under $75,000 a year. As a married couple filing together, the yearly income must be under $150,000.

Watch the video below to see if you qualify for the $1400 payment.

https://youtu.be/1GB_o6_SDVA

