WATCH: Shane Beamer gets showered in tub of mayonnaise after Duke's Mayo Bowl victory

By Wade Peery about 15 hours
 4 days ago
It’s tradition for coaches to get a Gatorade bath after a big win. But after the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Shane Beamer got doused with something much different. Hope he likes mayonnaise. Yes, after South Carolina defeated North Carolina in the Mayo Bowl, Beamer took a nice bath...

