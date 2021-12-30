UPS Tractor-Trailer Hijacked, Thieves Steal Hundreds of Packages

Armed hijackers ambushed a UPS driver and stole packages from his 18-wheeler tractor-trailer after tying him up.

Around 9:15 a.m. Atlanta police responded to the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW and Bankhead Court NW about a kidnapping report. The officers soon found the stolen truck’s driver who was luckily unharmed, according to Daily Mail.

An investigation into the incident revealed the theft took place shortly after the driver left the UPS facility. The heist occurred around 3:30 a.m. when the truck stopped at a traffic light. While there, an armed man appeared out of nowhere and jumped into the cab. He pointed a gun at the driver’s head and forced him to drive down a dirt road to an abandoned lot.

Once there, several of the robber’s accomplices tied the UPS driver’s hands up with zip-ties while stealing roughly a quarter of the truck’s packages. WSB-TV stated the robbers transferred the UPS truck’s contents into their own nearby truck.

After pilfering the truck’s contents, the thieves left the driver in the back of his vehicle. It wasn’t until six hours later UPS used its GPS to track the missing driver.

Jarius Daughtery, an Atlanta police spokesperson, told 11Alive the driver did the right thing when confronted by his kidnappers. “Our recommendation in a situation like this is to comply. There’s no amount of property out there worth possibly having your life taken.”

Police report they are viewing surveillance footage to attempt to identify the robbers.

