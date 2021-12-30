ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ACC announces postponement of Pittsburgh-Virginia Tech basketball game

By Ashton Pollard about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech were supposed to play on New Year’s Day, but that matchup will apparently have to wait. The game between the Panthers and the Hokies has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Virginia Tech program. The ACC will try to reschedule it in accordance with the...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer From SEC Program

This has been a frequent headline over the past two seasons:. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has landed yet another big-time, Power-Five transfer. On Saturday, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..”...
MEMPHIS, TN
On3.com

What Marcus Freeman said after Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl loss

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman opening statement. “Well, obviously didn’t finish the outcome that we wanted. We’re obviously disappointed. I thought the kids prepared tremendously. I thought the coaching staff did a great job, but at the end of the day, we didn’t execute when it mattered most. But these guys, man, this is a special group; and for those that aren’t coming back, they’re going to be greatly missed. More than anything, I think there’s a group that’s, one, disappointed, but, two, motivated, motivated to right what happened today and to start the progression for the future. As I told them 28 days ago, this is about right now. This is about finishing this season off the right way. Didn’t happen. And it’s okay. All we can do now is start focusing on what we’ll do as we move forward to make sure that we’re successful the next time we’re on a field.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Pittsburgh#Acc#Panthers#Notre Dame#Nc State#Clemson#Sec#Ole Miss
On3.com

Two Notre Dame players enter transfer portal

Hours after an embarrassing loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, Notre Dame got some additional bad news from two of its players. Top punter Jay Bramblett and backup safety Paul Moala have entered the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Bramblett is a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala....
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh gives a hint about his future

After a 34-11 Orange Bowl dismantling at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh wasted little time to look behind that result and look toward next season. In his postgame press conference, Harbaugh revealed that the Wolverines still had a great season and expressed confidence...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Georgia's blowout win over Michigan

Nick Saban knows Alabama has its work cut out for it in the rematch against Georgia in the national title. Just a few weeks ago, the Tide dominated the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game, but to beat a team twice during the season is really hard to do.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Key Arkansas defensive lineman arrested on Saturday night

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Tre Williams was arrested on Saturday night on a DWI charge, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Williams is in his first season with Arkansas after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Missouri. This season, Williams has six sacks, leading the Razorbacks’ defense. He also has 28 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. In his five-year college football career, Williams has 104 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 54 games.
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy