The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has changed the agency's recommendation for isolation and quarantine for those who either test positive for COVID or who have had close contact with someone with the disease, reducing the isolation or quarantine time from 10 to five days, under certain conditions. With the omicron variant on the rise, the move should help businesses and other organizations avoid some of the personnel shortages they have suffered due to employees, sometimes symptom free, being isolated or quarantined and unable to work for 10 days.

MOORE COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO