ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Two Clint Eastwood Road Trip Movies Are Crushing It on HBO Max

By Maggie Schneider
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1Ssk_0dZKMSqj00

These two Clint Eastwood classics are among HBO Max’s “most-watched” list. Find out which ones they are here.

Get excited, Clint Eastwood fans! You can find the film legend’s full film discography on HBO Max. From the 2004 film “Million Dollar Baby,” to the 1964 classic “A Fistful of Dollars,” the streaming platform includes every title. Fans are watching two of Eastwood’s films the most.

The two “Most-Watched” Eastwood films on the platform are Cry Macho and The Mule. Eastwood’s 2021 flick Cry Macho ranks at number 24 on HBO Max’s Top Movies of the Week. 2018’s The Mule ranks at number 55.

Both films show the versatility of the actor and director. Eastwood plays Earl Stone in The Mule, a struggling 90-year-old takes a job with the Mexican drug cartel. The ex-horticulturist finds success in his new position but faces his own heavy conscience. The film receives a 71% Rotten Tomatoes score and earned $174.8 million at the box office.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_QksSzK7sI

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE MULE – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_QksSzK7sI)

In contrast, Eastwood plays Miko in his newest film, Cry Macho. Miko is a former rodeo star who goes on a mission to reunite a young boy and his father. He goes on a journey back to Texas from Mexico, which takes unexpected twists and turns. It is based on the novel of the same name, written by N. Richard Nash. Eastwood directs the film in addition to starring in it. It receives a 57% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVc8SI5CAKw

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CRY MACHO – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVc8SI5CAKw)

What are you waiting for? Stream both films on HBO Max now.

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Dirty Harry 6’ Pitch

Clint Eastwood does not show any signs of slowing down. While The Dirty Harry series ended after The Dead Pool, Eastwood talks about revisiting his role as the detective. He pitches an idea for a new installment of the saga.

“Harry is retired,” he begins. “He’s standing in a stream, fly-fishing. He gets tired of using the pole — and BA-BOOM! Or Harry is retired and he chases bad guys with his walker? Maybe he owns a tavern. These guys come in and they won’t pay their tab, so Harry reaches below the bar. Hey, guys, the next shot’s on me . . .

In all seriousness, there are no plans to bring back The Dirty Harry franchise. Eastwood is more interested in roles that take him to new places.

“I guess if there was a truly great script or something, but it’s hard enough to find good scripts any time, let alone one you have to bend to make it fit some franchise,” he says. “The movies that interest me now take me to new places.”

At least the entire saga is available to stream on HBO Max. Fans have a lot of Clint Eastwood material to watch through the new year.

Comments / 16

Related
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood ‘Treats His Actors Like Horses,’ According to Tom Hanks

Clint Eastwood is a dominating yet somewhat stoic force that has dominated the entertainment world for over 60 years now. From acting in a number of iconic roles, many of which are Western movies, to now directing Oscar-winning projects, Eastwood has evolved a lot in Hollywood. He first became popular after playing the “Man with No Name” in Sergio Leone’s “Dollars Trilogy.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s Best Films Is Leaving Netflix in January

This iconic Clint Eastwood film is leaving the streaming platform this month. It is one of his best works…. It seems like every month, some great titles leave Netflix. While this creates room for more great movies, it can be sad to see some go. Clint Eastwood fans will be sad to hear that Mystic River is leaving the streaming platform on January 31, 2022.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Made Son Scott ‘Work For Everything’

With dozens upon dozens of movies to his name, Clint Eastwood’s name carries a lot of weight, even only the surname. It could open doors easier than blinking and curry favors limited only by imagination. But, says son Scott Eastwood, his father still made him put in the work so he himself earned whatever he got.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

Check Out Full List of Clint Eastwood Movies on Netflix

Feeling lucky heading into the Christmas week? If you are, and you have Netflix, then feast your eyes on Clint Eastwood movies. Yes, Outsiders, the movie service has four of his movies available right now for viewing. We get this list courtesy of What’s On Netflix. First up is...
MOVIES
The Verge

11 great shows and movies from 2021 to stream on HBO Max

It’s the end of year two of the pandemic and many of us staying inside — both to avoid the spread of new variants like Omicron and to avoid the unpredictable weather of 2021. Whether you’re new to HBO Max or signed up earlier for the half-priced deal but haven’t opened the app in a while, this is a particularly good month to check out the platform. HBO Max is streaming some of the hottest movies that are being simultaneously released in theaters (if you’ve subscribed to the ad-free tier), so you can enjoy them from the comfort and safety of your own home.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Dirty Harry’ Turns 50 This Week

Dirty Harry starring Clint Eastwood turns 50 years old this week. The film, which came out in 1971, made a major impact on modern cinema. The serial killer film from Don Seigel faced mixed critical reception on its release. Like many films, nobody knew the legacy it would lead. The...
MOVIES
Fatherly

Catch The Most Romantic Movie of 2021 Before It Leaves HBO Max

People of a certain age have strong feelings about The Matrix. And with good reason. In 1999, angsty teens everywhere got their first introduction to metaphysical philosophy books that they only heard were cool, combined with a nice dose of ’80s William Gibson books and anime films like Ghost In The Shell, which, were, then, hard to find on VHS. The soundtrack for the first film unironically contained cuts from Rage Against the Machine, Rob Zombie, and Propellerheads. It’s possibly Keanu Reeves’ best movie, and we all know the performances from Carrie-Ann Moss and Laurence Fishburne are sublime. But the new Matrix sequel — The Matrix Resurrections — is shocking because it’s not only the most surprisingly romantic movie of 2021 but also because it’s not even trying to be cool anymore. Here’s why it’s great, and why can’t sleep on it before it leaves HBO Max in three weeks. No major spoilers ahead.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
N. Richard Nash
Person
Clint Eastwood
ramascreen.com

HBO Max Reveals This New 2022 Campaign Spot

HBO Max has released this new campaign introducing the streamer’s unprecedented line-up for 2022, featuring highly anticipated original programming, Warner Bros. films made exclusively for HBO Max, new content from beloved DC and Wizarding World franchises, hit movies, and more. Following a year marked by groundbreaking hits, the spot signifies HBO Max’s continued commitment to deliver audiences fresh and imaginative content, featuring bold, iconic characters from the world’s best creators—all in one place.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thenerdstash.com

HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer for Movies and Shows Coming in 2022

18 months ago, WarnerMedia released their highly anticipated streaming service, HBO Max. Since then, it has been the home of hundreds of movies, TV shows, and specials. For the most part, the service is the exclusive home for content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC Entertainment, Sesame Workshop, Studio Ghibli, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim, and more. Because of this, there is never a shortage of new media on HBO Max. Earlier today, HBO Max dropped a short teaser trailer sharing some of the major movies, TV shows, new seasons of TV shows, and specials coming to the streamer in 2022.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Road Trip#Cry Macho#Mexican#Rotten Tomatoes
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

351K+
Followers
36K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy