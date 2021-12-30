Two Clint Eastwood Road Trip Movies Are Crushing It on HBO Max

These two Clint Eastwood classics are among HBO Max’s “most-watched” list. Find out which ones they are here.

Get excited, Clint Eastwood fans! You can find the film legend’s full film discography on HBO Max. From the 2004 film “Million Dollar Baby,” to the 1964 classic “A Fistful of Dollars,” the streaming platform includes every title. Fans are watching two of Eastwood’s films the most.

The two “Most-Watched” Eastwood films on the platform are Cry Macho and The Mule. Eastwood’s 2021 flick Cry Macho ranks at number 24 on HBO Max’s Top Movies of the Week. 2018’s The Mule ranks at number 55.

Both films show the versatility of the actor and director. Eastwood plays Earl Stone in The Mule, a struggling 90-year-old takes a job with the Mexican drug cartel. The ex-horticulturist finds success in his new position but faces his own heavy conscience. The film receives a 71% Rotten Tomatoes score and earned $174.8 million at the box office.

In contrast, Eastwood plays Miko in his newest film, Cry Macho. Miko is a former rodeo star who goes on a mission to reunite a young boy and his father. He goes on a journey back to Texas from Mexico, which takes unexpected twists and turns. It is based on the novel of the same name, written by N. Richard Nash. Eastwood directs the film in addition to starring in it. It receives a 57% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Dirty Harry 6’ Pitch

Clint Eastwood does not show any signs of slowing down. While The Dirty Harry series ended after The Dead Pool, Eastwood talks about revisiting his role as the detective. He pitches an idea for a new installment of the saga.

“Harry is retired,” he begins. “He’s standing in a stream, fly-fishing. He gets tired of using the pole — and BA-BOOM! Or Harry is retired and he chases bad guys with his walker? Maybe he owns a tavern. These guys come in and they won’t pay their tab, so Harry reaches below the bar. Hey, guys, the next shot’s on me . . .”

In all seriousness, there are no plans to bring back The Dirty Harry franchise. Eastwood is more interested in roles that take him to new places.

“I guess if there was a truly great script or something, but it’s hard enough to find good scripts any time, let alone one you have to bend to make it fit some franchise,” he says. “The movies that interest me now take me to new places.”

At least the entire saga is available to stream on HBO Max. Fans have a lot of Clint Eastwood material to watch through the new year.