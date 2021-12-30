ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Quiet On The Western Front

By Brendan Ahern
 4 days ago

Asian equities were mixed overnight on LIGHT volumes and little news. The Hang Seng gained +0.11% on volume +9.88% from yesterday though that is only 41% of the 1-year average. Hong Kong internet stocks were mixed despite the positive news on Didi’s Hong Kong convertibility and Alibaba exploring selling off its...

Quiet Start To New Year

European yields have drifted lower, with the periphery doing better than the core. Overview: The New Year begins slowly. Japan, mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK markets remain closed. While Hong Kong shares traded heavily, Taiwan, South Korea, and India moved higher. Led by consumer discretionary and staple sectors, Europe's Stoxx 600 is up about 0.6%. US futures are 0.4%-0.6% higher. European yields have drifted lower, with the periphery doing better than the core. The US 10-year yield will begin the local session at 1.51%. The dollar is mostly firmer, after weakening broadly at the end of last year. The Norwegian krone and New Zealand dollar are the most resilient, while the Canadian dollar is off nearly 0.3% to pare the year-end gains, followed by the euro, which is in the middle of its $1.1335-$1.1380 range. The greenback is holding above JPY115.00. Emerging market currencies are mixed but mostly softer. Higher than expected inflation is weighing on the Turkish lira. The South Korean won leads the other softer EM currencies. It is off about 0.25%. The South African rand (~0.7%) and Russian ruble (0.5%) lead the advancers. The JPMorgan Emerging Market Currency Index rose by about 2.5% in the last two weeks of 2021 and is slightly firmer today (~0.2%). Iron ore is higher for the third consecutive session and rallied more than 45% from the middle of November through Xmas, before falling 5.3% last week. Copper has a four-week 4.6% rally in tow but is slightly softer today. Gold is stalling near $1830, the (61.8%) retracement of its sell-off from $1880 mid-November high. Oil rallied for the last two weeks, with February WTI gaining about 6.2%. OPEC+ meets tomorrow and WTI is up nearly 1.5% to push above $76. US natural gas gained slightly more than 1% in the past two weeks and is hovering around a little changed level. Recall that diverted shipments from the US and Asia to Europe saw natural gas prices collapse from above 180 euros on December 21 to 65.5 euros at the end of last week.
Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday despite worries about rising numbers of cases of coronavirus in the region. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% to 29,301.79 in Tokyo s first trading day of 2022. Shares also rose in Australia and South Korea, but edged lower in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Toyota Motor Corp. gained 6.1%, while Sony Corp. added 3.1%. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and other dignitaries rang a bell at the Tokyo Stock Exchange to herald the opening of trading. At the smaller exchange in Osaka, in western Japan, women carried on the tradition of attending the year’s...
Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort

A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with $310 billion in debt announced Tuesday it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex in a new blow to its finances.Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government of Danzhou, a city on the southern island province of Hainan found it was improperly built and violated urban planning law.Evergrande's struggle to comply with tighter official restrictions on use of borrowed money by China's real estate industry have prompted fears of a possible default and financial crisis. Chinese regulators have tried to reassure investors...
Hong Kong Box Office Rebounds Strongly in 2021, But Outlook Remains Uncertain

Theatrical box office in Hong Kong more than doubled in 2021, but the outlook remains unstable, according to local trade body, the Motion Picture Industry Association. Gross revenues reached HK$1.21 billion in 2021, compared with just HK$536 million in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, last year’s total remained some 37% below the pre-COVID total of HK$1.92 billion in 2019, according to data supplied by Hong Kong Box Office Ltd, a company controlled by the MPIA and the Hong Kong Theaters Association. Hong Kong has significantly recovered from the coronavirus, but the government continues to operate a zero-COVID policy...
Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement.  "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
All quiet after some modest moves yesterday

The yen was a notable laggard in trading yesterday amid thinner market conditions. It comes as risk trades rallied with stocks carrying over the Santa Claus rally post-Christmas. The S&P 500 hit fresh record highs and is now nearing 4,800. The unbridled optimism has also seen AUD/JPY erase its omicron...
Western states need united front against divisive China - Trudeau

TORONTO (Reuters) - Western countries should have a united front against China to prevent the Asian state from using commercial interests to play them against each other, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Saturday. Trudeau said China has been “playing” Western countries against one another...
China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute...
