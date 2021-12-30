PM Prep-Segue

W. VA SEN. MANCHIN WON'T BACK DEMS' DOMESTIC BILL, POSSIBLY DOOMING IT. WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he can't back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill — and in doing so dealt a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s main domestic initiative. He told “Fox News Sunday” that after five-and-a-half months of talks aiming at gaining his support, he “can't get there.” The West Virginia senator says he's seeking a smaller, less sweeping package, something that would be hard for many Democrats to accept. The Biden bill would provide hundreds of billions of dollars to help millions of families with children by extending a more generous child tax credit, creating free preschool and bolstering child care aid, among other initiatives.
