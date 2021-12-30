PM Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A business manager who worked with both Nicki Minaj and the Kardashians has been the victim of a horrendous crime. Police in Los Angeles say Angela Kukawski was found dead in her car just before Christmas— and her boyfriend is charged with murder and torture. A coroner's...

AM Prep-Music

UNDATED (AP) — Kangol Kid of the hip-hop group UTFO has died after a battle with colon cancer. His family says Kid died Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was 55. UTFO -- which stands for Untouchable Force Organization -- were known for songs in the 1980s like “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.” Kid's trademark Kangol hat is on display at the National African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington.
AM Prep-Cooler Copy

W. VA SEN. MANCHIN WON'T BACK DEMS' DOMESTIC BILL, POSSIBLY DOOMING IT. WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he can't back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill — and in doing so dealt a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s main domestic initiative. He told “Fox News Sunday” that after five-and-a-half months of talks aiming at gaining his support, he “can't get there.” The West Virginia senator says he's seeking a smaller, less sweeping package, something that would be hard for many Democrats to accept. The Biden bill would provide hundreds of billions of dollars to help millions of families with children by extending a more generous child tax credit, creating free preschool and bolstering child care aid, among other initiatives.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Spotted Out Maskless In Miami

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire after being spotted maskless while dining out with her boyfriend, Riley Roberts, during their trip to Miami, Florida, this week. The sighting comes as COVID-19's new variant Omicron is rapidly spreading across the country, prompting thousands of flights to be canceled...
‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
George Clooney embarrassed on live TV by child actor who dubs Christian Bale his favourite Batman

George Clooney was left embarrassed after a child actor in his new film dubbed Christian Bale his favourite Batman.Clooney was appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s US talk show alongside 10-year-old actor Daniel Ranieri, who stars in Clooney’s new film The Tender Bar. Clooney directed the coming-of-age drama, which also stars Ben Affleck and Lily Rabe.During one point in the conversation, Kimmel asked Ranieri who his favourite Batman was, expecting Ranieri to say Clooney – who notoriously played the Dark Knight in 1997’s Batman & Robin.“Christian Bale!” Ranieri excitedly replied, of the actor who played Batman after Clooney, leading his director to...
Cops Reveal Secrets Of Betty White Death Scene — Was There Any Foul Play?

Betty White died at the age of 99, and Radar spoke to police, who revealed inside information about the actress' death investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Radar, they arrived on the scene at White's home in response to a call that was made around 9:30 AM on Friday. We've learned they investigated to determine if there was any foul play involved.
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts After Betty White Claims He "Can't Get Over" Her

Watch: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After His Major Career News. Ryan Reynolds is speaking out after Betty White publicly addressed his crush on her. As fans may recall, the actor has gushed over his Proposal co-star on a number of occasions since she portrayed his on-screen grandmother in the 2009 film. In fact, back in Jan. 2019, Reynolds took to social media to send his love to White on her 97th birthday. "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he cheekily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."
