'Swolemates' Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Just Ended 2021 with a Fierce Ab Workout

SHAPE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Biel and Justin Timberlake just proved that the couple who sweats together, stays together... but once you see the pair's intense joint ab workout, you'll understand why these two look utterly breathless at the end of their core circuit. Posting a shared Instagram video from both of their...

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Mark Consuelos Is Thrilled Kelly Ripa Is Done With Skinny Jeans: ‘I Like Your Boyfriend Jeans’

So long, skinny jeans! Kelly Ripa revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic (and TikTok!) influenced her to permanently say goodbye to her tight denim. “I don’t need skinny jeans anymore because my boyfriend jeans now fit like skinny jeans,” the 51-year-old talk show host said on the Wednesday, December 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “One of the blessings from Covid.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Nicole Kidman's Depression After Her Tom Cruise Divorce Has a Surprising Connection to Khloé Kardashian

Nicole Kidman is opening up about her mental health struggles amid her very public divorce from Tom Cruise back in 2001. It’s not often that the actress talks about her ex-husband and her poignant words remind us of someone else who is going through something similar: Khloé Kardashian. While the reasons for both women’s splits from their significant others were much different, the emotional wounds still have the same impact. Speaking with This Cultural Life on BBC Radio 4, via Express, Kidman shared what it was like to film the role of Virginia Woolf in The Hours in the midst of...
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

Justin Timberlake Reached Out To Janet Jackson To Do The

Janet Jackson’s upcoming documentary confirms Justin Timberlake tried contacting her to do the Super Bowl halftime show with him in 2018: “Justin and his team have been trying to contact us about you doing the Super Bowl..” View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHEREISTHEBUZZ TV (@whereisthebuzztv) Jackson was vilified after the 2004 […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mat#Exercise
Billboard

Is Timbaland Teasing a New Collaboration With Justin Timberlake? Watch the Video

Timbaland and Justin Timberlake are certainly no strangers in the studio, but it looks like these two have been working on some new music together. On Wednesday (Dec. 29), Timbo posted a video of him, JT and Ant Clemons — who performed “Better Days” alongside Timberlake during the Celebrating America concert following President Joe Biden’s inauguration — vibing in the studio to a new snippet. “Soon to come,” the Verzuz co-creator captioned the snippet with a series of suspicious eye emojis.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Justin Timberlake Is Back in the Studio With Timbaland

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland are back to doing what they do best -- collaborating!. The "Sexy Back" singer and hit-making producer were seen together in the studio listening to beats in a video Timbaland shared Wednesday to his more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram. The mega producer captioned the video, "Soon to come," along with a few eye emojis and fireworks. It's unclear if they were sampling beats for Timberlake's upcoming sixth studio album or if it's more closely related to Timbaland's new business venture, Beatclub, an online beat-selling marketplace that connects aspiring music creators with mega artists who have joined the digital platform.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Jennifer Lopez Went Makeup-Free and Unfiltered for Christmas

Jennifer Lopez going makeup-free? That's pretty much unheard of with the always-glamorous singer, actor, and JLo Beauty founder, but it looks like that's been Lopez's vibe lately. She revealed a no-makeup, filter-free face in an Instagram reel on December 26. Lopez's latest Instagram post shows the star, along with her...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennifer Aniston Does a High Kick Wearing a Black Leotard and Heels in 2021 Montage Video

Jennifer Aniston is saying goodbye to 2021 with a high kick!. On New Year's Eve, the 52-year-old Friends star treated her over 39 million Instagram followers with a video collage of moments throughout the year that didn't quite make the IG main feed — including a quick clip of herself doing a yoga-inspired leg extension while wearing a sleek black leotard, sheer tights and a pair of heels.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

Why Justin Bieber’s 2021 Was Great and Justin Timberlake’s Was Awful

Between Justin Bieber’s multi-Grammy-nominated new album and Jack Antonoff’s myriad production credits, men with names starting with “J” dominated the music industry in 2021. Perhaps that initial seems strange to fixate on. “Surely there is no reason that having a name that starts with the letter J should portend good things, professionally or personally?” you might ask. “A letter is a letter is a letter.” And you would be right on that: The 10th letter in the alphabet is no more special than the 9th, 11th, or 24th. But no one could argue there was a surprising number of famous musicians with J names who stood out among their peers this year. I dare you to name as many male musicians whose names start with the letter, say, L, who had such a banner year in 2021. Lil Nas X, certainly. And … well, that’s for you in the comments to figure out, but we can’t think of any right now.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lizzo Begins The Year With Some Body Positivity: "I Gained Weight, I Look TF GOODT"

Lizzo has always been known for her bold personality and antics, and the start of a new year clearly hasn't taken those away from her. On the evening of January 2nd, the 33-year-old shared a video to Instagram and Twitter of her dancing to the City Girls' hit track "Rodeo" while wearing nothing more than a pair of tights and a bodysuit.
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Britney Spears Shares "Symbolic" Video to Send Off 2021

21 of Britney Spears’ Amazing Stage Outfits Through The Years. Britney Spears is reflecting on her monumental past year. The pop star shared a nostalgic clip on her Instagram yesterday, in what appears to be a very subtle year-in-review. In the video, hundreds of birds are released from a truck and fly in a loop formation before heading off into the distance. The "Stronger" singer called the clip "symbolic" in her caption, and seems to be comparing herself to the birds freed from the cage.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Bebe Rexha Shares Emotional TikTok About Her Weight: ‘I Am the Heaviest I’ve Ever Been’

A painful confession. Bebe Rexha opened up about struggling with her body image amid the holidays in an emotional video. “I know we’re all supposed to be merry and, like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ —which I am, ish,” the “Meant to Be” songstress, 32, began in a TikTok video posted on Monday, December 27. “I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

