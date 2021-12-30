ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

The new list of the 20 smallest towns in NJ

By Michael Symons
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 4 days ago
TRENTON – And then there were 564. The roll call of New Jersey municipalities is about to shrink, as Pine Valley merges into Pine Hill at the start of 2022....

