Lima, OH

New-Lima developing low-cost senior housing

By Editorials
The Lima News
 4 days ago
LIMA — A local non-profit is stepping up to fill the growing need of affordable housing for seniors on fixed incomes.

According to last week’s land transfers, New-Lima Housing for the Future (NLHF) purchased a lot from St. Rita’s near the intersection of Jameson Avenue and West Spring Street for $25,000. NLFH plans to turn the site into a duplex.

NLHF Executive Director Scott Frenger tells The Lima News the organization purchased the lot from St. Rita’s to provide affordable housing options for seniors.

“This development continues NLHF’s mission of providing the citizens of Lima with affordable housing options,” Frenger said. “Our organization purchased the lot from Mercy Health to develop an affordable housing rental duplex for seniors age 62 and up.”

Frenger says rentals will be for those with a household income at or below 60% of the area’s median income level (currently at a gross of $31,860 annual gross).

The organization plans to begin mid-2022 with a targeted completion date of the middle part of 2023. The duplex won’t be empty for long upon the project’s completion — both units are spoken for as of this report.

“These apartments are pre-leased by two households currently on our waiting list,” Frenger explained.

It isn’t the organization’s first time working to provide affordable senior housing options in that neighborhood. The organization has been active in the area working to offer quality housing to low-income residents.

“The new development continues NLHF’s focus on the redevelopment of the Spring Street and Jameson Avenue area of Lima where the organization has already been active,” Frenger said. “Specifically this new development will continue our focus on the redevelopment of the Spring Street and Jameson Avenue area of Lima — where the organization has been a part of more than $18M in affordable housing production since 2012.

In addition to the Spring Street and Jameson areas of town, NLHF has helped to provide affordable housing options throughout Lima since incorporating in 2000. According to the organization’s website its staff and Board of Directors remain steadfast in their commitment to provide quality housing opportunities for low to moderate-income citizens of the City of Lima and Allen County.

