ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds Has A Funny Response To Betty White’s Comments About His Crush On Her

By Carlie Hoke
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another day, another quality joke from Ryan Reynolds about his questionable connections to other Hollywood stars. This time, Reynolds has referenced his The Proposal co-star Betty White after she responded to the self proclaimed crush he has on the 100 year old actress. And it’s a pretty cute exchange even if...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Betty White's best life lessons and funniest quotes as her 100th birthday approaches

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 — and this wise, funny lady has a lot of life lessons and smart insights to share. The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a hugely successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years. She’s been called "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television." She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
MUSIC
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts After Betty White Claims He "Can't Get Over" Her

Watch: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After His Major Career News. Ryan Reynolds is speaking out after Betty White publicly addressed his crush on her. As fans may recall, the actor has gushed over his Proposal co-star on a number of occasions since she portrayed his on-screen grandmother in the 2009 film. In fact, back in Jan. 2019, Reynolds took to social media to send his love to White on her 97th birthday. "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he cheekily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Betty White
Person
Robert Redford
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Stars#Canadian#People Magazine#Red Notice
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hugh Jackman reacts to giant Ryan Reynolds billboard near his home as playful feud continues

Hugh Jackman has reacted to a giant Ryan Reynolds billboard that has been put up near his house.The two actors have engaged in a playful rivalry over the years, exchanging playful digs at one another’s films over social media.Jackman used Twitter to air his grievances over a billboard of Reynolds that was put up near his New York City home.The Wolverine star shared a video he had taken of the poster, which promotes Reynolds’s newly released Netflix film Red Notice.In the brief clip, Jackman can be heard saying: “Wow. Wow, Ryan… I see. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Could have put...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

New Details About Betty White’s Death

Days after news broke about Betty White’s passing, new details have been released. White’s agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine that she “died peacefully in her sleep” on Friday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, White’s death “appears to be natural cause of death with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Ryan Reynolds Honors ‘The Proposal’ Costar Betty White After Her Death: ‘The World Looks Different Now’

Paying tribute. After Betty White died just shy of her 100th birthday, her former Proposal costar Ryan Reynolds has honored her legacy. “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation,” Reynolds, 45, tweeted on Friday, December 31. “She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Husbands: Facts About The Men She Married & Loved In Life

The news of Betty White’s passing at the age of 99 has fans wanting to know all about the men she loved in her legendary life. Learn about her three husbands here!. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes. The Illinois native, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, had the longest television career of any female entertainer. Although she had an incredible film and TV resume, including parts in The Proposal and Boston Legal, she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Betty was also recognized for her esteemed career, taking home eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Betty White Says Robert Redford Is Still ‘The One,’ And Ryan Reynolds ‘Can’t Get Over’ Her

“Golden Girls” star Betty White talks about her crush on Robert Redford. She also wonders if Ryan Reynolds will ever get over his crush. Betty White is a laugh riot. When the “Golden Girl” is not making us laugh in her roles, she is doing so in real life. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, White wonders if her co-star Ryan Reynolds has gotten over his crush yet.
CELEBRITIES
WBAY Green Bay

Betty White’s husband is buried in Wisconsin

Wis. (WBAY) - Legendary actress and animal advocate Betty White has a lasting connection to Wisconsin. She died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99. White’s late husband, Allen Ludden, is buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, which is about 50 miles southwest of Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy