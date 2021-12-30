ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

St. Francis, Pinewood girls to meet for Holiday Classic title

By Glenn Reeves
Mountain View Voice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a somewhat lackluster first half, the Pinewood girls basketball team got it going in the second half and pulled away from Marin Catholic for a 70-43 victory in the semifinals of the Joe Schram Holiday Classic at St. Francis High School. Pinewood (4-1) will play host St. Francis,...

registerpublications.com

EC REBOUNDS FOR CHEATHAM CLASSIC TITLE

SCOTTSBURG - East Central’s 13th-ranked girls basketball team bounced back from its two Limestone Classic losses Dec. 22 in the best way possible last Tuesday and Wednesday. Coach Kevin Moore’s Lady Trojans (11-3) won three in a row to win the Donna Cheatham Classic championship in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame tourney namesake coach’s hometown.
BASKETBALL
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chaminade’s Kenyatta Jackson Jr., St. Thomas’ Dawson Alters end high-school careers at Under Armour All-America Game

Chaminade-Madonna defensive linema Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and St. Thomas Aquinas offensive lineman Dawson Alters had the opportunity to end their high-school careers on a high note. The two local standouts played in Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, getting the chance to face off against some of the nation’s top high-school players. “It was pretty cool,” ...
ORLANDO, FL
winonapost.com

Basketball: Cotter girls beat Goodhue in Holiday Classic

The Cotter High School girls basketball team led the fifth-ranked Goodhue (Minn.) Wildcats 38-22 at the half, and continued their momentum into the second half, beating Goodhue 69-48. Sofia Sandcork led Cotter with 32 points, while Megan Morgan added 13 to the Rambler effort. Sandcork hit seven three-pointers in the...
GOODHUE, MN
