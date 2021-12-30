Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/30
The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will hit the road this week to take on the New Orleans Saints (7-8). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Thursday's practice.
DNP
LT Cam Erving (calf)
CB Stephon Gilmore (groin)
LIMITED
S Juston Burris (groin)
LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin)
S Sean Chandler (groin)
FULL
N/A
