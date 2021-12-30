Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of December 23, 2021. This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their 2021 Christmas card, which features a never-before-seen glimpse of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. They were also joined by their 2-year-old son, Archie. The couple wrote, “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families—from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO