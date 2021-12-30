Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFrom Megan and Harry's Oprah interview...

homenewshere.com

Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle Pregnant: Prince Harry’s Wife Excited To Give Archie, Lilibet A New Sibling?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, allegedly, expecting their third child. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and son ArchieReuters. In its Dec. 27 issue, New Idea claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thought long and hard if now is the right time for them to expand their family. At first, the couple thought that they only wanted to have two kids, but it didn’t take them very long to realize that having three children is what’s best for them.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Not Qualified To Talk About Mental Health, Royal Commentator Says

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti criticized Prince Harry for speaking about mental health. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are mental health advocates. Just recently, the Duke of Sussex aired his support for those who quit their jobs to prioritize their mental health. However, a royal commentator called him out for his words.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Happiest Family Photos

The Sussexes' first holiday card as a family of four was a California-casual affair, with Meghan, Archie and Prince Harry all sporting jeans (Harry's pants even had a hole at the knee!) and mostly going barefoot. The message, which was accompanied by lots of fun visual details, read: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."
Glamour

Queen Elizabeth Left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Out of Her 2021 Christmas Address

On December 25, Queen Elizabeth II gave an emotional Christmas address—but there were a couple of royal family members who were left out. Most of the Queen's annual broadcast (which you can read in its entirety here) was dedicated to the memory of her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed in April 2021. However, the royal matriarch did name-check her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton while speaking of Philip's legacy.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
Hello Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres' home cost 3x Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

The Ellen Show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have become known for their savvy real estate investments, and they have a gorgeous Balinese-style Montecito home which they have shown off via social media. Their vast residence is reported to be worth £35.2 million, which is three times...
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Holiday Card, Sarah Ferguson’s Rare Statement & More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of December 23, 2021. This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their 2021 Christmas card, which features a never-before-seen glimpse of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. They were also joined by their 2-year-old son, Archie. The couple wrote, “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families—from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”
