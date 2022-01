The New Jersey Devils overcame huge adversity on ice against the Edmonton Oilers on New Year’s Eve. The game was just all over the place. The first thing that needs to be talked about in this win is the officiating. The last time the Oilers and Devils played, the Devils took the loss on a goal way after the whistle which is clearly against the rules. This time, the game was nearly lost on a goal scored after the Devils had touched the puck twice on a delayed penalty.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO