ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks vs. Magic odds, line: 2021 NBA picks, Dec. 30 prediction from proven computer model

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Magic will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Amway Center. The Magic are 7-28 overall and 2-12 at home, while Milwaukee is 23-13 overall and 11-8 on the road. The Bucks have won four consecutive games while the Magic have lost three...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Donte DiVincenzo’s tough start for Milwaukee Bucks just got more difficult

Donte DiVincenzo has certainly been put through the wringer over the past several months with the Milwaukee Bucks. The guard’s career year in 2020-21 came to a screeching halt after he suffered an ankle injury in the first round of the playoffs that required surgery. Following a lengthy rehabilitation process, he was scheduled to make his highly-anticipated 2021-22 season debut for the Bucks on December 15, but that never came to fruition as he was forced to enter the NBA health and safety protocols shortly before his return date. Since clearing the protocols, the guard has appeared in three games for the Bucks, understandably struggling due to rust. Yet, after his best performance of the season in a recent win over the Magic, it looks like DiVincenzo’s return just got more complicated.
NBA
CBS Sports

How to watch Bucks vs. Pelicans: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

The Milwaukee Bucks are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. It's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the New Orleans Pelicans as Milwaukee lead 96-82. The Bucks have been led by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Terrence Ross
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Chuma Okeke
Person
Robin Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orlando Magic#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas reveals Kobe Bryant once refused to speak to anyone for two weeks

Kobe Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive athletes of all time. The only player to really rival his spirit also just happened to be the only player he really strived to be like: Michael Jordan. During a recent "VladTV" appearance, Gilbert Arenas revealed an interesting anecdote about Jordan...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy