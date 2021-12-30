ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County coronavirus cases on the rise

By Andrew Christman
 4 days ago
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Montgomery County with active cases nearly doubling between Dec. 22 and Dec. 29. According to a Dec. 29 news release from the...

Fort Bend County judge announces new chief of staff

Fort Bend County Judge KP George has a new chief of staff. Shaneka Smith is now serving as the judge’s chief of staff, the the senior member of George’s team and top adviser, which grants Smith the opportunity to work with the entire team to streamline procedures and enhance collaboration and communication among the judge’s office, county leadership and the community, according to a Dec. 27 announcement.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
2021 in review: Montgomery unveils Safe Exchange Zone; groundwater disputes unfold and 8 more top stories in Conroe, Montgomery

From Montgomery County's initial plan to mass distribute vaccines to ongoing groundwater disputes, here are the 10 most viewed stories by Conroe and Montgomery readers in 2021 as of Dec. 30. 1. Montgomery County’s mass vaccine distribution plan includes 5 major drive-thru sites. Community Impact Newspaper reported in January...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
2021 in review: Tomball ISD purchases BJ Services complex; Woodtrace Boulevard extension proposed and 8 more top stories in Tomball, Magnolia

From Tomball ISD purchasing the former headquarters of BJ Services to redistricting efforts changing county commissioner precincts in Tomball, here are the 10 most viewed stories by Tomball and Magnolia readers in 2021 as of Dec. 30. 1. Tomball ISD finalizes $39.5M purchase of BJ Services campus to house CTE...
TOMBALL, TX
Houston to open COVID-19 testing site to meet rising demand

The city of Houston is partnering with the health care startup company Curative to launch a new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site. The site is set to open 9 a.m. Dec. 29 at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Road, Houston. It will operate daily from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. with an initial capacity of approximately 1,000 daily tests, according to a Dec. 28 press release from the Houston Health Department.
HOUSTON, TX
Memorial Hermann updates visitor policy due to omicron variant

Effective Dec. 29, Memorial Hermann is reinstating a reduced visitor policy due to the contagious nature of the omicron coronavirus variant. According to a news release from Memorial Hermann, there will be very limited exceptions to this updated policy. All approved visitors will be required to clear a health screening before entering the facility and wear a Memorial Hermann-provided mask.
HEALTH SERVICES
Missouri City City Council votes canvassed: Monica Riley to lead District A

Monica Riley has officially been elected to lead District A in Missouri City City Council. The votes of the Dec. 11 runoff election for the City Council District A position were canvassed at a Dec. 20 City Council meeting, officially making Riley the newest member of the council. Riley received 393 votes, or 50.32% of the vote. Opponent Reginald Pearson secured 388 votes, or 49.68%—a difference of five votes.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Timber Forest Drive expansion project to wrap up in April

Construction is underway on a project that will create a thoroughfare to Humble ISD’s Centennial Elementary School by installing a four-lane bridge over the Union Pacific rail line with a median and sidewalks along Timber Forest Drive. However, due to the Harris County redistricting process, Scott Spiegel, public information officer for Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, said the project completion date has been pushed from February to April.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Harris County Precinct 4 studying project to extend Holderrieth Road

Harris County Precinct 4 is studying a project to extend Holderrieth Road from Hufsmith-Kohrville Road to the Grand Parkway at Champion Forest Drive as a four-lane concrete paved section with improved drainage accommodations and traffic signal installation and modification as warranted. According to Victoria Bryant, assistant director for Harris County Precinct 4’s Infrastructure Division, a construction timeline will be determined upon completion of project development.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
TxDOT continues construction on Loop 494 expansion

Construction is underway on a project to expand Loop 494 between Sorters McClellan Road and Northpark Plaza Drive from two to four lanes with a raised turf median, center turn lanes at intersections and sidewalks. According to Danny Perez, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation, project construction is about 67% complete. Timeline: July 2019-second quarter 2022.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
