Montgomery County coronavirus cases on the rise

Fort Bend County Judge KP George has a new chief of staff. Shaneka Smith is now serving as the judge’s chief of staff, the the senior member of George’s team and top adviser, which grants Smith the opportunity to work with the entire team to streamline procedures and enhance collaboration and communication among the judge’s office, county leadership and the community, according to a Dec. 27 announcement.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 41 MINUTES AGO